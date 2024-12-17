tabs gif by your pal the Martini Glambassador

Donald Trump is still a convicted felon, as the judge has refused to throw out his 34 felonies. Again, that’s Trump, still a convicted felon. [New York Times]

There was a mass shooting at a Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, yesterday. That is a thing that happens all the time in this country, and Republicans don’t give a fuck about it. What else can we say? [CNN live updates]

Surprise, y’all, the Trump transition team wants to get rid of a rule where car companies have to report to the feds when their self-driving autos kill people. Guess which company’s self-driving autos kill the most people NO GUESS! [Reuters]

It’s weird how Pete Hegseth always takes the side of soldiers (white men) who have been accused of violent crimes. Wait no it isn’t. It’s exactly what we expect from a scumbag like him. Just another one of his sick patterns, we guess. Anyway, learn about the security guard who escorted Hegseth to Capitol Hill, and the violent thing a military jury found him guilty of doing before he left the Army. [New York Times]

Remember old Mister Pigbabble James Comer and his Oversight Committee investigation into Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian penis? Comer’s SMOKING GUN witness pleaded guilty yesterday to making up all his SMOKING GUN lies to the FBI. [NBC News]

It is impossible to overstate how breathlessly stupid Marjorie Taylor Greene is. Anyway, she definitely believes vaccines cause autism. Why wouldn’t she? [RawStory]

All these Democrat-appointed judges keep rescinding their retirements rather than letting Trump appoint their successors, and oh boy, Republicans are mad! [CNN]

Yes, make the loubia I mentioned last week, it’s delicious. (It’s like a yummy Moroccan comfort food stew. Vegetarian, if you’re curious. Vegan even!) I ordered Camellia’s beans on the internet (it’s a New Orleans brand), so if you want to go the dry beans route and can’t find cannellinis/white kidney beans in your town, you can do that, and I recommend. [New York Times]

