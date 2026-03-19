Wow, is there something in the pedophile-protecting fundamentalist Christian patriarchal water up there in Tontitown, Arkansas? We are asking because — hope you’re sitting down — one of the Duggar men has been arrested for kid-touching.

No, not Josh. He didn’t get sprung from prison only to immediately start molesting kids and then get rearrested. This one looks just like him, though, because he comes from the sperms and eggs of sicko Christian nationalist TV stars Jim-Bob and Of-Jim-Bob “Michelle” Duggar.

The Duggar in question would be Joseph, number seven of the 19. (Josh is the oldest.) He was born in 1995, which makes him 31, and he is married to Kendra.

Joseph has been arrested in Tontitown, where the Duggar Handmaid’s Tale broodmare compound is located, for allegedly molesting a nine-year-old girl while on vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida, in 2020. The charges were announced by the Bay County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office, where he will be extradited. He reportedly confessed to the alleged victim’s father, and also to cops in Tontitown. (She is now 14.)

Doing the math here, that means he was probably … 25 at the time?

NBC News summarizes:

The girl said Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap, the sheriff’s office said. During the course of the vacation, Duggar also asked the girl to sit next to him on a couch and used a blanket to cover the both of them, the victim told police, after which he allegedly touched her genitals and rubbed his hands on her thighs. The victim said the incidents stopped after Duggar eventually apologized, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jesus Christ.

Also, just about the most dog-bites-man headline we can imagine. An extremist conservative Christian named Duggar arrested for touching a kid? No, you don’t say.

To travel down memory lane as briefly as possible, Josh Duggar, after years of stories about him molesting/abusing his younger sisters, was finally convicted and sentenced to 151 months in prison without possibility of parole back in 2022, after he was caught receiving and downloading reportedly horrifying child sex abuse material (CSAM), or as it’s known in the vernacular, child porn.

That was a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) case, which is crazy, because back in those days they actually spent a bit of time trying to protect children, as opposed to their activities these days, ripping little children’s mommies and daddies away from them and/or trafficking them for having brown Latino skin and speaking Spanish.

Back when all the revelations came out about Josh Duggar, his brother Joseph Duggar said “it broke my heart” to learn that about his brother. But we guess his heart wasn’t so achy-breaky that he didn’t do his part to follow in big brother’s footsteps, allegedly!

“Whenever somebody you respect the most is willing to get up and proclaim what we believe as Christians, about being true to your wife, you’d never think that that’s the person who’s involved in it,” Joseph said in a December 2015 promo clip for a then-upcoming three-part special airing on TLC titled Jill & Jessa: Counting On.

Over at this writer’s side project The Moral High Ground, we’ve been tracking all the instances we can find of Christian spiritual leaders — pastors, youth group leaders, Christian school teachers, etc., anyone in a position of religious authority — sexually abusing minor children. It’s been remarkable to confirm just how much most of these cases come from conservative Christian congregations and most of them involve white male perpetrators. (Of course, every very great once in a while, they don’t.)

But it’s not just the spiritual leaders. Because abuse trickles down, and creates cycles, filters through families. The tree is nothing but bad fruit. The family is rotten (heckuva job, Jim-Bob, you fucking failure of a Christian man), their Christian community is rotten, there is none righteous among them.

And it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the conservative Christian pedophile-protecting demographic has joined up with the Epstein-Trump pedophile-protecting demographic to create one super pedophile-protecting behemoth of political power. They all share the same values, which are primarily about protecting powerful white conservative men’s authority and power, up to and including the freedom to rape kids if they want.

Hey, remember when Mike Huckabee was all tight with the Duggars, how he defended them even when all the news about how Josh was a child rapist was proliferating?

And now that guy is President Epstein’s Christian Nationalist ambassador to Israel, creaming his Depends with Benjamin Netanyahu about all the bombs the latter is dropping on Iran.

Crazy how these bitches have been sticking together for a really long time, ain’t it!

Anyway, so this is two Duggar sons arrested for Shit Like This. Will there be more?

Find out on the new reality series ??? Kid-Touchers And Counting, debuting on Bravo never!

[People / NBC News]

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