Wonkette

Wonkette

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
2h

Huh. Not a trans person or a drag queen. Yet again.

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Stanta Knows's avatar
Stanta Knows
1h

OT: Fuck cancer. Just did my 6 month follow-up, 2 years after I started treatment and my prostate cancer is still in remission. Yay me. Shots!

So, on topic, “Love the Sinner, Hate the Sin” ? Nope. Hate the pedophiles and keep them away from children.

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