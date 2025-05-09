Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

I think at this point, the only RWNJ TV personality that *doesn't* have a maladministration position is Rosanne Barr. Kevin Sorbo and Scott Baio don't count because they just don't.

Like seriously, this guy is so intellectually lazy, that if he hasn't seen them on the boob tube he can't be bothered to learn about them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
4h

So glad we got rid of DEI and went back to the merit based system where the only qualification is Drunk Fox News host who kisses Trump’s ass.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
369 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture