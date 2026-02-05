Ever since the latest Epstein dump revealed that Elon Musk spent a not-insignificant amount of effort scrambling to get an invite to the “wildest parties,” and that Epstein “connected” Musk’s brother to a “woman” in 2012, our favorite ketamine enthusiast has really been posting through it. Mostly by way of blathering on about how he totally didn’t want to go to those parties anyway, whining about “reverse racism,” posting stories he imagines would get more media attention if they had happened to people of color, and promoting some very sad exercises in “creativity” by his acolytes.

Now, we all know I could go on forever about the excruciatingly pathetic attempts by people with no talent to use AI to pretend they have talent and thinking that this is going to put them above people who have actually worked at their crafts (eg: libs). Or I could at least try for a while before getting too bored and depressed to continue, but that’s not what we’re on about today.

Rather, it is another post that caught my eye.

“It breaks my heart to say but in order to save this country we are probably going to have to do things that make women sad :(,” tweeted a user calling themselves PubWanghaf (WANGHAF being a popular meme among Groypers meaning “White Ass N-words Going Hard As Fuck.”)

“True words,” Musk, an expert in making the women in his life pretty fucking miserable, responded.

While the user was not specific about what he thought this would entail, it’s not hard to guess. Particularly since he responded so very enthusiastically to women who responded by saying they’d love to give up their right to vote.

And to responses containing GIFs of domestic violence.

This is a still, but the original shows the man slapping the woman. Cute, no?

Here are just a few of the other responses

Wow, what extremely normal, well-adjusted people!

Personally, I think Musk needs to elaborate on exactly what he meant by agreeing with this post. Is it voting? Does he, too, want to take away our right to vote? Like so many of his power users on Xitter?

We know he is weirdly obsessed with birth rates, so is he imagining some kind of Handmaid’s Tale type situation where we’re all forced to pump out babies until he is satisfied that the earth is sufficiently overpopulated? Or does he just want to do more utterly inhumane things like dismantle USAID or institute apartheid in the United States?

Or does he perhaps want to ship “young women” to his very own party island? After all, he was very clear when he said that he did not need Jeffrey Epstein to party with “young women” and could pedophile on his own just fine, please and thank you?

Perhaps he wants his robot to create even more CSAM of women he doesn’t like? That would make a lot of women sad, for sure.

As would posting nude pictures of himself. That would even be a multitask. He could make us sick and sad at the very same time!

He really hates unhoused people. Maybe he wants to do something terrible to them? That would make a decent number of women pretty sad.

Maybe he’s going to torture animals? It makes women pretty sad when people torture animals. It’s unclear how that would “save the country,” though no more clear than anything else he might come up with.

More importantly, when is this man going to get on moving his ass to Mars and taking his legions of sycophantic, misogynist dopes with him? Surely they will be able to populate the red planet with all of these definitely real human women who are so very excited to give up their rights just to brighten the day of a bunch of super racist incels?

Alas, as it turns out, the one who is really sad … is Elon Musk himself! Because by nearly 7pm the next day, he was kvetching about how his money hasn’t bought him happiness. Apparently being a misogynistic racist prick hasn’t done the trick, either!

Perhaps he should consider trying something else.

