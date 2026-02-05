Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
1h

Last time I heard this many cries for help, the Death Star was blowing up Alderaan.

Reply
Share
12 replies
OneYieldRegular's avatar
OneYieldRegular
1h

If your idea of "saving the country" involves inflicting pain on others, ur doin' it way rong.

Reply
Share
4 replies
469 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture