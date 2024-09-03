Photo: Daniel Oberhaus

Over the weekend, Elon Musk shared (approvingly!) a post featuring a screenshot of a post from the site he’s clearly trying to turn Twitter into — 4Chan.

“Interesting observation,” Musk wrote of a pseudoscientific treatise about why society should be run by “high status males” with “high testosterone,” likely written by an angry and bitter 14-year-old boy who has spent far more time complaining and theorizing about girls online than talking to them in real life.

While it’s not clear which board the screenshot came from, it features a red background, which means it’s one of the more fucked-up ones, likely pol or R9K (R9K is the incel board), as that is how the site designates posts on NSFW boards.

It was very sad:

People who can't defend themselves physically (women and low T men) parse information through a consensus filter as a safety mechanism. They literally do not ask "is this true", they ask "will others be OK with me thinking this is true". This makes them very malleable to brute force manufactured consensus; if every screen they look at says the same thing they will adopt that position because their brain interprets it as everyone in the tribe believing it. Only high T alpha males and aneurotypical people (hey autists!) are actually free to parse new information with an objective "is this true?" filter. This is why a Republic of high status males is best for decision making. Democratic, but a democracy only for those who are free to think.

Well then — I guess that’s just science. Just like all the other very scientific posts in which they obsess over “body counts” and only want virgins because “if she has taken the semen of other men inside of her, your offspring will never truly be completely yours but rather a hybrid of all the men she's been with” and not, you know, because they want someone who can’t tell that they are bad in bed.

I do sense a little bit of projection here, though, considering that every post on these boards that isn’t about explicit racism or why women are horrible and stupid whores is a big ol’ “Why don’t girls like me?” whine?

I really do not exaggerate.

The shared tweet itself, from an account called Autism Capital*, is captioned “Also known as the Reich effect,” as a dig on Robert Reich, a man who is about 85,000 times smarter than either of those motherfuckers. Right-wing lunatics are obsessed with the fact that Reich is 4’11,” due to multiple epiphyseal dysplasia, also known as Fairbanks disease — which has absolutely nothing at all to do with testosterone.

Donate Just Once!

Because they are very nice, “high status,” “high testosterone” people who should be making all of the decisions, right-wingers like to share pictures of Reich next to taller people as if that means something other than “I am a complete asshole who mocks people for their appearance when I can’t come up with a comeback to anything they’ve actually said.”

Reich has been openly critical of Musk and recently wrote an eloquent op-ed for The Guardian on the myriad ways he has gone off the rails. The fact that Musk’s response to this was a 4chan post written by an angry 14-year-old incel does not do much to refute that criticism.

*Should probably note here that a lot of 4Chan/QAnon people call themselves “autists” or make reference to being “autistic” without actually being autistic. Basically for them it is shorthand for “I am bad socially but also a GENIUS” despite only one of those things being true.