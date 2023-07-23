In what appears to be a continued bid to make Twitter as repulsive to users and advertisers, Elon Musk has announced that he is going to replace the bird logo with Xes, eventually getting rid of all Twitter branding and replacing that with Xes as well.

“[S]oon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he tweeted (Xed?) last night, adding “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow.”

We can assume that this is because he wants the site to be a giant homage to him and the fact that he thinks the letter X is very cool.

He is also considering making the default color black, because he is so edgy.

Either that or he is just a very big fan of Malcolm X, which I think we can assume is not the case, given his fondness for white supremacists.

Truly, this is a guy who understands marketing. Right now, Twitter competitors are popping up all over the place, and the only problems with any of them are lack of brand recognition, the numbers of users and some of the bells and whistles — like direct messages — that we have become accustomed to on Twitter. So why not eliminate the familiar branding, limit the amount of tweets people can see each day and also start trying to limit the direct messaging ability of non-paying users?

Because sure, he’s setting it all on fire, but he’ll get a little tingle every time someone says they are going to X or re-X something for a hot minute before the site is a pile of ashes.

That’ll really show Mark Zuckerberg.