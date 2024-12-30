Online smartasses Anonymous posted this AI image of Musk in September with the caption ‘Can you believe Elon wears that outfit??’ It’s a parody of a fake picture & caption Musk tweeted of Kamala Harris in a red outfit with a hammer and sickle.

We have some great news about Alternative for Germany (AfD), the far-right nativist political party recently hailed by Elon Musk as the only hope to “save” Germany. (Wow, what a new and unprecedented dynamic in Germany’s political system, surely there is no way this will go badly.)

Tshe great news is that Musk has expanded on his endorsement with an editorial in a German newspaper explaining that everyone’s got AfD all wrong, how can it be bigoted when the party’s leader is a lesbian doing hot lesbian sex stuff with another lesbian who isn’t even white??? Riddle us that one, Batmanschplatzenobergruper!

We bet you did Nazi this coming, so we are Goering to tell you about it!

The editorial appeared over the weekend in the German paper Die Welt. Since it is paywalled and we are not planning on giving those pretzel-scarfing anger dildos any deutsche marks or Euros or whatever commie currency the Jerries use, we’ll let The Guardian tell us about it:

Musk uses populist and personal language to try to deny AfD’s extremist bent, and the essay expands on his post on his social media platform, X, on which he last week claimed that “only the AfD can save Germany”. Translated, Musk’s piece said: “The portrayal of the AfD as rightwing extremist is clearly false, considering that Alice Weidel, the party’s leader, has a same-sex partner from Sri Lanka! Does that sound like Hitler to you? Please!”

Adolf Hitler was a vegetarian who loved animals, children, and painting landscapes. He was known to be very kind to the offspring of his closest Nazi associates, some of whom supposedly called him “Uncle Hitler.” Does that sound like Hitler to you? Please!

We’re surprised Musk didn’t add that Donald Trump’s first ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, was gay as the day is long and still spent his ambassadorship cozying up to the AfD, which did not make him wear a pink triangle and banish him to a concentration camp, so checkmate, libtards.

Politico had a little more about the dust-up over the piece. Apparently, Musk called the AfD the “last spark of hope” for Germany, presumably before it is overrun and its culture extinguished by wokism or immigrants or whatever other horrors cause the world’s wealthiest man to keep filling up his own diaper:

Saying Germany is on “the brink of economic and cultural collapse,” the owner of automaker Tesla and social media platform X wrote that the “AfD can save Germany from becoming a shadow of its former self.”

Good Lord. Just sub in “National Socialist German Workers’ Party” for “AfD” and yell about the Jews and the Treaty of Versailles a bit, and this garbage wouldn’t have been out of place in Der Sturmer in the mid-1920s.

The publication of Musk’s editorial caused the editor of Die Welt’s opinion section to resign in protest. The paper also published an opinion piece alongside Musk’s in which the paper’s incoming editor-in-chief, Jan Philipp Burgard, rebutted his statements. The paper might be known as conservative but even at least some of its editors have their limits.

Burgard did tell Reuters that democracy thrives on freedom of expression, and that the way to deal with “polarizing positions” is to push back at them head-on. Which is noble, we suppose, but we have seen what effect this sort of “we must hear both sides” attitude has had in America, and we are unimpressed. If Elon Musk wants to write 800 words on the site formerly known as Twitter praising the AfD as the greatest thing for democracy since Cleisthenes, good for him. But no one else needs to legitimize his revanchist bullshit by publishing it in a respected media outlet. Let him hand it off to the Gateway Pundit or something.

One last irritating note about Musk’s op-ed, from The Daily Beast:

In the op-ed, the South Africa-born billionaire said he felt entitled to weigh in on Germany’s political prospect due to his investments in the country—including a massive Tesla factory that sparked controversy earlier this year after satellite photo analysis showed the company cut down an estimated 500,000 trees at the site.

Musk’s sense of entitlement, which has expanded to include his apparent belief that he was somehow elected co-president of the United States and therefore has the right to weigh in on everything, while plotting to slash the social safety net for hundreds of millions of Americans, and all us serfs should quit whining and thank him for saving the nation’s finances, is such a huge problem for Western democracy. We hope Western democracy’s leaders notice and push back on him one of these days.

