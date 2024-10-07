Maye Musk, screenshot

Maye Musk — the mother of Elon Musk — took to the site formerly known as Twitter this weekend to encourage Republican users of the site to go out and commit a fuckton of voter fraud this November, assuring them that it was 100 percent legal.

Quoting a post from her sweet baby boy, Maye Musk wrote, “The Democrats have given us another option. You don’t have to register to vote. On Election Day, have 10 fake names, go to 10 polling booths and vote 10 times. That’s 100 votes, and it’s not illegal. Maybe we should work the system too.”

“This is, in fact, illegal,” Community Notes pointed out.

You also very much have to register to vote, though why interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake?

For years, Republicans have soothed their voters’ egos with the fiction that Democrats regularly commit voter fraud and steal elections. It’s a story that serves multiple purposes. It allows them to attack the undocumented immigrants they claim are a part of this, it establishes Democrats as evildoers, and, perhaps most importantly, it allows them to preserve their belief that they are the Real Americans and the “silent majority.” If Democrats can’t win without cheating, it means they’re the real winners.

It’s also a demonstration of how very little Republican politicians and pundits actually care about their constituency. Multiple Republicans have been convicted of voter fraud, often because they thought it was easy to do without getting caught and because they thought they were doing some sort of “turnabout is fair play” with Democrats and “beating them at their own game.” Just like Maye Musk suggested.

Many have also been charged and some have even been convicted and sentenced for their part in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election, which they truly believed he only lost because of “widespread voter fraud.” Just last week, former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters was sentenced to nine years in prison for her (very illegal) attempts to stop the non-existent steal.

Donate Just Once!

In-person voter fraud, as Maye Musk describes, is extremely rare, unlikely to make any kind of dent in a national election, and the penalties for getting caught are extremely high. If people were to believe Maye Musk and get caught, they could be sent to prison for five years and also on the hook for up to $10,000. And no, “I just wanted to beat Democrats at their own game, your honor!” is not considered a valid excuse.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!