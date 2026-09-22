Wonkette

Wonkette

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Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
2h

“It would take “months to decades” of a person drinking two liters of raw, untreated sewage a day to get anything close to an actual dose of any of the most commonly prescribed drugs.”

Sounds like a dare to RFK

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Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
2h

I love how our society is being run by insane people.

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