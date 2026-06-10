Wonkette

Wonkette

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
5h

I mostly avoid "outside".

I tried it once. There were people. Do not recommend.

One star.

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12 replies
Fool's avatar
Fool
5hEdited

If I ever seriously use the suffix “-maxxing” anything you have my explicit permission to death-maxx me

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