Let’s spin the wheel and see which of the four horsefucks of the Trumpocalypse — the evil dipshit nominees Gaetz, Gabbard, Hegseth, and Kennedy — we’ll be talking about today!

Uh oh, it’s Tulsi time!

Did you think Tulsi Gabbard was just going to slip by into the role of Director of National Intelligence while everybody was busy focusing on reportedly predatory creeps Matt Gaetz, Pete Hegseth, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.? Nah!

We’ve talked about how Gabbard isn’t anti-war, just pro-Putin and pro-Assad and pro-the dictator side of every international conflict, it seems. Also she’s a giant conspiracy theorist who’s seemingly never met a nugget of Russian propaganda she didn’t swallow hook, line, and sinker.

And we’ve talked about her connections to that weird gross cult that eats its leader’s toenails, or maybe fingernails, or maybe both.

We haven’t spent enough time talking about how all the best reporting suggests she’s a barely incognito anti-LGBT bigot, except the words “barely” and “incognito” are doing a lot of work there.

But some interesting people are starting to speak out against Gabbard, suggesting that she may not just coast on through to live out Donald Trump’s dreams of burning all America’s intel secrets and giving them to Putin.

Like, for instance, the coward Nikki Haley. Oh yes, she is creeping out of the woodwork again, now that Trump has been elected, to warn of the dangers!

Haley broke down the brokedown loser who is Tulsi Gabbard on her Nikki Haley podcast, which apparently exists.

Haley explained what the DNI does, how they’re at the top of all the 18 American intelligence agencies, and exposed to all of it. She said it’s a “job for an honest broker without any pronounced policy biases.” She listed some anti-Trump things Gabbard has done, including saying Trump had “turned the US into Saudi Arabia’s prostitute.” But then she said all this:

HALEY: Look at a speech I gave holding up pictures of dead children who had been killed by chemical attacks. For her to say that Assad was not behind that? Literally, everything she said about that were Russian talking points. Every bit of that, that was Russian propaganda. After Russia invaded Ukraine, Tulsi Gabbard literally blamed NATO, our Western alliance that’s responsible for countering Russia. She blamed NATO for the attack on Ukraine and the Russians and the Chinese echoed her talking points and her interviews on Russian and Chinese television. Tulsi Gabbard pushed for dropping charges against WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange and pardoning National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, both who were accused of leaking highly sensitive US secrets that put Americans in danger. […] She’s defended Russia, she’s defended Syria, she’s defended Iran, and she’s defended China. No, she has not denounced any of these views. None of them. She hasn’t taken one of them back. DNI, Department of National Intelligence. This is not a place for a Russian, Iranian, Syrian, Chinese sympathizer. DNI has to analyze real threats. Are we comfortable with someone like that at the top of our national intelligence agencies?

Well then.

Now, could she have said something about the national security dangers of putting somebody like Gabbard in a role like DNI before the election, when anybody could have predicted Trump was likely to do something like this? No, she couldn’t possibly have! She was too busy crawling back to Trump like a dog to vomit and telling the Republican Convention she was going to vote for him!

She’s not wrong, though, and we find it interesting that Haley was sure to include in her anti-Gabbard monologue all the times Gabbard has insulted Trump. (Haley also criticized RFK Jr., but we don’t care, her critiques there were pretty pointless.)

We wouldn’t really pay much attention to Haley going after Tulsi Gabbard, except that as we’ve mentioned a couple times this week, the New York Post has also told Trump to ditch Gabbard, in an editorial that told him to ditch Matt Gaetz too. “Please, Mr. President, ditch this dreadful duo — Gabbard and Gaetz,” said the paper’s editorial board.

Commenting on how she sucks up to dictators — LOL the same way Trump does — the Post wrote that Gabbard is “speaking softly and carrying no stick.”

OLD GOTS-NO-STICK GABBARD! That’s what we’ll call her now.

In that same editorial, the Post categorized Pete Hegseth as a “hopeful” nominee for secretary of Defense. We guess that was before the details really started to come out about the rape accusation (which he denies) and the payoff (which he admits).

So it’s worth noting that the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal — same owner as the Post, and as Fox News, AKA where Pete Hegseth works — is now pushing Trump to ditch Hegseth, noting with a scolding tone of voice that “nominations impulsively made can also be withdrawn.”

Damn.

Also Mediaite got the full Pete Hegseth police report and hooooly shit. You know, “allegedly.” But that’ll be for another post.

Everybody Donald Trump loves and cherishes and respects is a beclowned piece of shit, the end.

Evan has a side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on BlueSky!

Follow Evan on Facebook.

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?