If there is one person in the world watching Donald Trump pick a Cabinet and other advisers and cheering, it is Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, AKA Trump’s sponsor.

If you were Putin, wouldn’t you love for Trump to have an American Defense secretary who referred to Putin’s war on Ukraine as his “get my shit back war”?

In that clip, which was from a podcast last week, Hegseth said so many pig-ignorant things, you’d think he had a Kremlin hose attached to his ass providing him with the talking points.

HEGSETH: I found overinflated from the beginning this idea that Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine was going to lead to nuclear war or war across the continent. I’ve always felt like it was, from the beginning, like a couple days in, like this feels like Putin’s “give me my shit back” war. It kinda feels like, I feel like you’ve been pushing pretty hard, and we used to have the former Soviet Union, and we were pretty proud of that, and Ukraine was a part of it, and all these other countries, and I want my shit back. And I think I’m at the right time where I’m powerful enough to do it, and you’re not quite on my border yet, and Biden’s AWOL, so I’m going for it! And just I like I did under my minor incursion under Obama, I got what I could, I got Crimea, now I waited under Trump, now I’m gonna get my …

Hegseth continued by saying that he just doesn’t buy that Putin wants to move on to Poland or anything else. Ehhhhhh, he, who is an expert on less than nothing, just doesn’t think so. He says maybe in a “perfect world,” Putin might do that, if he “had unlimited capabilities and could crown himself the king of Europe.” He just thinks Putin is a reasonable guy who wants these things.

“If Ukraine can defend itself from that, GREAT,” said Hegseth, but he doesn’t want us having to expend resources on it. He’s also not a big fan of NATO, and believes a lot of the same babble Trump believes about member nations not paying their fair share.

You know whose talking points and alternate history those are? You get one guess. We’ll give you a hint, it’s the Russian dictator currently having violent orgasms over the prospect of this being the secretary of Defense of his greatest sworn enemy nation.

Hegseth also told Fox News’s Harris Faulkner — his colleague, because he is a mere Fox News weekend host, a nobody — at CPAC in 2022 that Ukraine is important, but young people tell him it “pales in comparison” to “wokeness in my culture.”

When we saw that Trump had chosen Tulsi Gabbard as his director of national intelligence, our first question was to wonder whether she’d leak Five Eyes intelligence first to India’s Narendra Modi, Syria’s Bashar al-Assad, or just go straight to Putin and hand it to him with a rose.

It’s not every day a president-elect picks an actual Russian stooge as DNI, but we guess she’s exactly what he wants, a person who grovels before dictators.

Gabbard is a braindead conspiracy theorist who spreads lies about Ukrainian biolabs. She spouts so many Russian talking points, it’s common for politicians with American viewpoints to use the words “treason” and “traitor” about her. She blames Ukraine and Joe Biden for Putin’s invasion, because again she is braindead and willing to spout any lie the Kremlin puts in its daily brief. She’s so stupid she actually believes it was about Ukraine joining NATO. Even Sean Hannity is like “YIKES that is a lot of Russian propaganda for one woman.”

The Russians have considered her their darling forever, and it’s easy to see why. Hillary Clinton said way back in the day that it was pretty obvious the Russians were grooming Gabbard for some kind of reason, or at least propping her up, and were boosting her whenever they could. She said that after looking at the evidence in front of her face.

Nobody knows whether or how much contact Gabbard has ever had with our enemies in Russia, but suffice it to say, her foreign policy views aren’t American, and the intel community is horrified by this pick.

Anybody who ever thought Tulsi Gabbard was anti-war is a fucking moron. She’s just pro-dictator.

And then there’s Matt Gaetz, if he even ends up staying the AG nominee, which we think is questionable at this point.

Who ordered pizzas to a SCIF in the Capitol leading a rebellion trying to disrupt the first impeachment of Trump, which involved Trump extorting Ukraine to help him steal the 2020 election in exchange for protection from Russia? Matt Gaetz.

Who thinks we should add Russia to NATO, which exists to protect its member nations from Russia? Matt Gaetz. He suggested turning it into an “anti-China” alliance. (He’s very stupid and must not know Russia and China are BFFs.)

Who blames NATO for Russia’s war on Ukraine, and votes against NATO? Matt Gaetz.

Yeah, Putin is leaving snail trails all over St. Basil’s Cathedral right now.

Of course, Trump’s picks make a lot of geopolitical sense if you understand that the goal is to defeat America so Putin doesn’t have to.

