Golly gee, what happens when you have no real friends or love in your life, when everything is transactional, and your loyalty to people only continues as long as it’s personally benefitting you?

If you’re Donald Trump, Politico reports that it means his allies are already showing signs of dropping like flies and turning on him in all the places he’s felony-indicted. Definitely in Georgia, where he has 18 co-defendants already, but also other places, where more indictments could drop at any time. (Related: Sounds like special counsel Jack Smith is getting closer and closer to Sidney Powell. IN SOVIET RUSSIA, KRAKEN RELEASE YOU!)

The main official news we’ve learned along these lines was in the classified documents case, where the Mar-a-Lago IT guy Yuscil Taveras officially flipped, like the exact second he was released from the lawyer paid for by the Trump PAC and had an attorney looking after his own interests.

But Politico is reading the tea leaves. It points to three of the defendants in Georgia, Shawn Still, David Shafer, and Cathleen Latham, who in court filings last week started to assert that Trump and his lawyers forced them to become fake electors.

And of course there is Mark Meadows. On top of how he’s just pretty sure all his actions were part of his official duties, it looks like a big part of his defense will be Trump Did It, Not Me:

[L]ast week, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows — also charged in the Georgia case — signaled that his defense is likely to include blaming the former president as the primary driver of the effort. […] During a hearing in Atlanta, a defense attorney for Meadows called attention to Trump’s prominent role in what is certain to be a crucial element of prosecutors’ case there: the infamous Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump demanded that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, “find” enough votes to declare Trump the winner. Meadows arranged that pivotal call. But after prosecutors played audio of the call in the courtroom, an attorney for Meadows emphasized that his client’s part in the actual discussion was both more minor and less provocative than Trump’s. “There’s a lot of statements by Mr. Trump. Mr. Meadows’ speaking roles were quite limited,” Meadows’ lawyer, Michael Francisco, observed as he cross-examined Raffensperger, who was called to testify by prosecutors. “He didn’t make a request that you change the vote totals — Mr. Meadows, himself?” Francisco continued. “Correct,” Raffensperger replied.

Far be it from Mark Meadows to do something so icky and criminal, your honor. That guy did it. Really loudly.

And as for the slates of fake electors he was putting together, Politico notes that Meadows said in court last week that “he sent an email pushing the campaign to assemble those slates because he feared a tongue-lashing from Trump.” Official duties, and he was just really scared of getting chewed out. “I knew I would be yelled at by the president of the United States,” he said. Scout’s honor, your honor!

Another expert Politico spoke to said Trump is likely to argue that he had executive immunity to do whatever he wanted — you know, because he thinks the president is king, or he wishes they were — and therefore other defendants will want to argue that anything they did, they only did for President Executive Immunity, therefore NO CRIMES, NO CRIMES, YOU ARE THE CRIMES.

So that’s in the mix too.

How many will eventually just loudly and royally screw Trump? We can’t wait to find out.

Keep your eye on Jenna Ellis. We don’t have any inside info, but we are just conjecturing that if Jesus fails to pay her legal bills, things could get NUTS.

Just saying.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?