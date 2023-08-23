Good morning, Donald Trump! Getting booked in Georgia is happening tomorrow, and today the news is just devil bad awful, because the first person has FLIPPED?

This is in the classified docs case. Remember that one, where Trump stole America’s secrets and rubbed them on his underwear, and God knows what other purposes he had for them?

Travel back with us to the superseding indictment in that case, where we learned about how Trump, his valet Walt Nauta, and the pool boy Carlos De Oliveira conspired allegedly to ask another man — an IT worker at Mar-a-Lago, called Trump Employee 4 — to delete Mar-a-Lago footage to keep it from being seen by the grand jury. It specifically says De Oliveira said to that guy that “the boss” wanted this server deleted.

And so much more! It was very drama! And intrigue! And sex! OK maybe not sex!

Trump Employee 4 was like yeah buddy I don’t think I know how to delete the server, or know if I have the right to. Poolboy was like but that’s what “the boss” wants! He asked “what are we going to do?”

And so forth. Point is, Trump Employee 4 has FLIPPED.

As a new Jack Smith filing explains it, Trump Employee Number 4 (can we just shorten that to “TEN4”?), reportedly named Yuscil Taveras, made a big flip-dee-doo when he quit being repped by a lawyer who was being paid by a Trump PAC and started working with a public defender.

This is all coming out related to a conflict-of-interest hearing requested by the government — called a Garcia hearing — regarding how the same lawyer, named Stanley Woodward, was at one point representing both Nauta and TEN4. In response, ding dong Judge Aileen Cannon revealed what looked like her own clever plans to bone this case for her favored defendant Donald Trump, by calling into question everything that happened in front of the original DC grand jury, as opposed to the grand jury in her Florida district, based on some shit she maybe saw a Trump lawyer say on Fox.

But back to the immediate facts at hand!

Smith says TEN4 “repeatedly denied or claimed not to recall any contacts or conversations about the security footage at Mar-a-Lago” when he was in front of the DC grand jury in March of 2023. And defendant De Oliveira’s testimony matched up with TEN4’s. And they were LYING, according to Smith. Indeed, the only reason TEN4 had criminal exposure at that time is that he had done LYING.

And thence came the conflict of interest:

Advising Trump Employee 4 to correct his sworn testimony would result in testimony incriminating Mr. Woodward’s other client, Nauta; but permitting Trump Employee 4’s false testimony to stand uncorrected would leave Trump Employee 4 exposed to criminal charges for perjury. Moreover, an attorney for Trump had put Trump Employee 4 in contact with Mr. Woodward, and his fees were being paid by Trump’s political action committee (PAC).

What a nutty pickle!

Anyway, blah blah blah, read the filing for yourself if you want the names and dates and faces, but on July 5, TEN4 changed lawyers to the public defender and BING BONG!, he changed his whole story and started being a cooperating witness for the feds.

And that’s how the superseding indictment baby was made!

Immediately after receiving new counsel, Trump Employee 4 retracted his prior false testimony and provided information that implicated Nauta, De Oliveira, and Trump in efforts to delete security camera footage, as set forth in the superseding indictment.

Ta-da!

Smith’s prosecutor adds:

The Government anticipates calling Trump Employee 4 as a trial witness and expects that he will testify to conduct alleged in the superseding indictment regarding efforts to delete security footage. Trump Employee 4 will very likely face cross-examination about his prior inconsistent statements in his grand jury testimony, which occurred while Mr. Woodward represented him, and which he disavowed immediately after obtaining new counsel.

Tell them what they’ve won! Oh wait they won the superseding indictment that added charges for the poolboy De Oliveira. We forgot.

By the way, this filing also addresses Cannon’s crap regarding the legitimacy of the DC grand jury, explaining that it completed its work August 17. We’ll see how that all shakes out or if Cannon continues to be a tool.

OMG wouldn’t that be a shocking turn of events? She’s always been such a smart and good judge in the past!

We guess she could surprise us and do her job.

The suspense!

