Ralph Yarl was shot in the head and the back less than a week ago. It's a miracle that he's alive and recovering safely at his home. I've covered this horrible story all week, so I'm not bothering to engage with the New York Post article that reveals the home where Yarl was greeted with a bullet had a "no solicitors" sign. (Yarl was not soliciting, and it's not actually legal to shoot solicitors on sight.)

Not everyone, however, is like Andrew Lester, the man who shot Yarl after Yarl rang his doorbell, or the lousy samaritans who refused to help a Black child bleeding out on the street. That's what I'd prefer to focus on today.

Tuesday morning, an estimated 1,500 students at Staley High School in Kansas City — the majority of the student body — walked out in a demonstration of unity and support for their classmate, Yarl. Members of the faculty joined them as well. They all chanted, "We love you Ralph" and "Justice for Ralph!"

They wore blue, which is both Yarl's favorite color (you'll notice it featured prominently in photos of him) and the school spirit wear theme. So many teenagers openly embracing their school colors only further reinforces how much they love Ralph Yarl.

“WATCH: Ralph Yarl’s high school classmates walk out in support of him, demanding justice on his behalf.” — Kaivan Shroff (@Kaivan Shroff) 1681846237

Staley High School senior Cayla helped organize the unity walk. She said she wanted Yarl to know that "We stand with you, we support you, and know that we're going to be here for you."

Eliana, a junior at Staley High, has played music with Yarl since they were in the sixth grade. She said, "I love getting to talk to him about the clarinet, about reeds and music in general."

Ralph Yarl seems like a genuinely sweet, geeky kid in a world that could use more sweetness and geekiness.

President Joe Biden spoke with Yarl and his family Monday afternoon after Yarl was released from the hospital. According to a White House official , “They spoke at length regarding Ralph’s recovery, and Ralph reminded the president that his mom Cleo Nagbe, who also joined the call, was not only a nurse but also a physical therapist. They discussed how fortunate Ralph was for that.”

Biden, ever the master of human connection and empathy, discussed their shared love of music, and he “lightheartedly attempted to convince [Yarl] that University of Delaware [Biden's alma mater] was a much better option” for Yarl, who hopes to major in chemical engineering at Texas A&M. Gotta agree with Uncle Joe. Maybe he can write Yarl a letter of recommendation.

“Last night, I had a chance to call Ralph Yarl and his family. No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell. We've got to keep up the fight against gun violence. And Ralph, we'll see you in the Oval once you feel better.” — President Biden (@President Biden) 1681842006

Tuesday, the White House shared a photo of Biden on the phone with Yarl with the caption, "Last night, I had a chance to call Ralph Yarl and his family. No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell. We’ve got to keep up the fight against gun violence. And Ralph, we’ll see you in the Oval once you feel better.”

Ralph Yarl is going to the White House and Andrew Lester is likely heading to the Big House. That almost feels like justice.

