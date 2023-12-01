It’s Friday, and you’ve just been paid — unless you have the sort of job that pays you on the 15th and last day of the month. But there no cool songs about getting paid on Thursday and hitting the club.

Robyn kicked us off with some Tabs.

Oh, and BREAKING NEWS, first Black president George Santos was expelled from Congress!

Also, some more breaking news.

Joe Biden said polite, mostly true statements about Henry Kissinger.

Joni Ernst choked on the woke but now she’s fine and got some jokes.

Gavin Newsom showed the nation why Ron DeSantis is Number 2.

It’s probably better to just open doors yourself than date Trump voters.

Henry Kissinger eulogized by a kindred spirit.

Sara Benincasa delivering the self-help we need!

That’s it for this week. Hang out with Robyn this weekend.