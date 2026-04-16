Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2h

I couldn't really find anyplace to put this joke I did on the Blueskies yesterday, either:

https://bsky.app/profile/did:plc:urb2e5upvrdsqbu2gsquhlcf/post/3mjl6amcdvs2d

"Newly released internal marketing studies by Waffle House reveal that between midnight and 5:00 AM on any given night, 30% to 60% of customers cannot state with certainty how they arrived, and believe they may have teleported."

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
2h

No, there is no logical connection between Raymond Carver and teleportation. I just thought of "will you please be quiet please" and then "what we talk about..." seemed like another good subheading, and so on.

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