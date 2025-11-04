Once upon a time, CBS was known as the “Tiffany Network” — a reference to Tiffany & Co — because it had such prestigious, high-quality programming. Now, if anyone calls it the Tiffany Network, that would be because it’s been wandering around a dead mall sadly whisper-singing “I Think We’re Alone Now” to itself.

But one person who is not alone is Bari Weiss, the newly minted editor-in-chief of CBS’s news division. Why? Because the network is spending $10,000 a day to have her followed around by eight bodyguards and a caravan of SUVs at all times.

Apologies if you just got a mental picture of Weiss in Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night” outfit.

Of course, you’d probably need to be able to pick Bari Weiss out of a lineup in order to be able to do that, which I assume only about one-percent of the population would be able to do. Which, you know, does call into question why they would need eight musclemen to guard her every day when, on days when they are not touring, Taylor Swift only has four and Beyoncé only has three.

This least-appealing-idea-for-an-Entourage-reboot-ever is going to cost Paramount about $3.6 million a year, which may be why they just laid off 100 workers, including former The View co-host Lisa Ling. Unlike Weiss, Ling has been an actual reporter since she was 21 years old, so maybe that was awkward for her. The network also eliminated senior foreign correspondent Debora Patta, who had been reporting on Gaza — which I think we can all reasonably assume will no longer be allowed with Weiss at the helm — as well as its entire Race & Culture Unit. After all, it would be some real woke DEI to have people with any actual expertise covering those issues. Perhaps instead they’ll create a special unit for angry white men with YouTube channels. Because merit!

Still, it’s a whole lot of money to spend just to lose millions of subscriptions from customers who are skeeved out by Weiss’s appointment.

The news station has already started making some interesting changes under Weiss’s guidance. For instance, this weekend, 60 Minutes cut a portion of an interview with Trump in which he could not explain why he pardoned Changpeng Zhao, the founder of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance (which was used by terrorist groups like Hamas, Al Qaeda and the Islamic State to launder money and move millions of dollars around), who Zhao was, or whether or not it had anything to do with Binance helping Trump family’s crypto business, World Liberty Financial, strike a $2 billion deal with the United Arab Emirates. While the segment did not air, Trump did personally congratulate himself on having let interviewer Norah O’Donnell even ask him the question in the first place.

Because that’s where we are now.

60 Minutes also cut a portion of the interview in which Trump gushed over how much he loves Bari Weiss and how much CBS had to pay him after they “edited” an interview with Harris in a way he believed was flattering to her. After all, it’s only okay when they do that for him.

It is not entirely clear why Weiss has more security than Beyoncé and Taylor Swift combined, though the Page Six article on her new pals suggests that it is a reaction to the murder of Charlie Kirk. However, given the fact that Weiss left The New York Times partly over the fact that her co-workers did not like her and publicly said so, which she did not think was allowed, it’s possible that she thinks being constantly surrounded by a bunch of special-forces-looking guys will discourage that.

