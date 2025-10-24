Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
4m

"Something something Biden autopen."

Mrs. Betty Bowers

‪@mrsbettybowers.bsky.social

Things I Liked About Joe Biden:

He didn't put tacky bric-a-brac all over the Oval Office.

He didn't kidnap or torture.

He didn't accept bribes.

He didn't murder fishermen.

He didn't shake down the DOJ for $230 million.

He didn't destroy a wing of the White House.

He wasn't in Epstein's Files.

October 21, 2025 at 6:32 PM

1 reply
The Boston Liberator's avatar
The Boston Liberator
9m

If the late 1800s were the Gilded Age, this has got to be the Fool’s Gilded Age

2 replies
