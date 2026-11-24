Hey! Do you remember the heady days of 2021, when we were all still a little bit kooky from having been locked inside for so long and a bunch of weirdos started paying insane amounts of money for digital images called non-fungible tokens (NFTs), thinking that they were totally going to increase in value at some point? And how that definitely never happened? And how they are all worth basically nothing now?

Well, if you’re the person who bought Paris Hilton’s digital art piece “Iconic Crypto Queen” for $1.1 million or, really, any of the people who bought any of these … things, sorry about how your terrible judgment worked out so poorly for you. Don’t know what to tell you, but someone probably should have told you, back then, that you can look at pretty much any image you want online for free, including all of the NFTs that people paid insane amounts of money for.

Like this one that cost someone $69 million and turned out to have included many racist, homophobic and otherwise bigoted photos.

“This is going to be a billion-dollar piece someday,” the guy who bought it said, very confidently, at the time.

By 2023, one study found that 95 percent of all NFTs were effectively worthless, we assume because whoever was buying them figured out how to right-click on an image they would like to save.

But apparently there is one hold out, one person who has not given up on the magic of getting idiots to spend a weird amount of money on digital-only images …

And that person, for some reason, is Melania Trump.

Over the weekend, the First Lady announced that not only can you watch her new reality series on Amazon Prime, but you can also spend $150 of your hard earned money on digital-only pictures of her. Sure, that’s not as much as those NFTs cost, but hey! It’s probably about the same as what I would assume a halfway decent Only Fans model might command for a photo set, so there’s that.

The press release reads:

Melania Trump is launching PhotoArchival Digital Edition, an exclusive collection of digital photographs by internationally acclaimed fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth. The collection presents a visual portrait of Mrs. Trump, showcasing von Unwerth’s distinctive artistry. Its release coincides with the debut of MELANIA, The Series, a new two-part production streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series includes two-episodes, Family & Trust and Pride & Honor, providing insight into Mrs. Trump’s personal journey, values, and life beyond the spotlight. During the series premiere at New York City’s prestigious Lincoln Center, Mrs. Trump shared a powerful message to her audience: “Tonight, for the very first time, I invite you to experience my world through a new lens. I hope my personal journey will inspire you to reflect on your own life, cherish the ones you love, and remain true to your beliefs.” The new series follows the remarkable success of MELANIA, The Film, which reached number one worldwide and achieved the highest documentary box office opening in 14 years. PhotoArchival Digital Edition is available for $150.00 beginning on Saturday November 21, 2026, exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com.

How sad and weird that they’re still pretending MELANIA was some kind of big success when it very famously came nowhere close to earning back the absolutely insane amount of money Amazon spent on it, and the Prime series didn’t even chart on their app just days after its release. But like, they probably just tell her it did great and she goes along with it, just like how her husband’s people tell him that he’s doing great, everyone thinks he is fabulous, the Iran War is going well and he’s a special boy whose father definitely loved him.

If you, a person who definitely wants to spend $150 on Melania Trump’s glamour shots, are feeling spendy right now, you can always throw down $600 or $245 for these ugly ass necklaces she sells on her site!

It looks like she’s actually done this before, because if you click on the “Collectibles” section of her site, you can see several other “collections” that are supposedly “sold out.”

Like this drawing of her wearing a headband that you could have bought for Women’s History Month. Is she allowed to celebrate Women’s History Month? Is that not DEI?!?

Or this drawing of just her eyes for some reason.

Sadly, it does not say how much they went for!

But we can tell you that this very special Christmas ornament, featuring her signature, can be yours for the low, low price of $90!

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It sure is very good and normal that Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States, is using her position to sell tacky ornaments and photos of herself. I mean, people on the Right are always whining about how unfair it is that Vogue won’t put her on the cover, but just look at all of the opportunities they get to spend their hard-earned money on her face?

See? Dreams do come true!

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