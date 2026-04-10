Wonkette

Wonkette

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PeteWa's avatar
PeteWa
7m

Sure, Janlania.

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David Maceira's avatar
David Maceira
8m

Mel-ligula is as phony as her accent. Serous girl you've been living in the US for decades now. And you still talk like you just slithered off the Epstein's lap err I mean Lolita Express. GTFOH!!

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