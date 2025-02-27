Add one more foreign leader to the list of people Donald Trump humiliated himself in front of this week. That’d be Keir Starmer, prime minister of … where now?

Andrew Feinberg tweeted the email he got from the White House telling him he had been “APPROVED for today’s Press Conference with President Donald J. Trump and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland Keir Starmer …”

And Feinberg cc-ed Sinn Fein.

So that’s humiliating.

And if anybody needs to look up what exactly kind of “I just stuffed my balls in my own throat” moment this is, that’s fine, you don’t work for the White House comms office.

Maybe instead of sending out lonely, needy loser tweets about finding Jen Psaki’s stationery in the West Wing, White House Comms Director Steven Cheung should be brushing up on his Wikipedia list of “What Are Some Of The Countries Called?”

Maybe 27-year-old White House Press Secretary Karoline Nazi Barbie Kayleigh McHuckabee Spicer Leavitt should ask her 1,876-year-old husband/grandpa to fill her in on some of the #HistoryFacts she might have missed, so embarrassing things like this don’t happen again.

Today, sitting next to Starmer during what’s called the pool spray, so named because it’s the time where Trump plays with his willy and sprays it at everybody — and the White House Press Corps claps for him in a way they never did for Joe Biden — Trump started embarrassing himself again, or just lying, or just both.

Asked if he still considered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator — he called him a dictator last week — Trump attempted to play ignorant, as if he had no recollection of saying that whatsoever. Again, embarrassing himself, or just lying, or both. Regardless, he should go fuck himself and resign.

Trump has of course been lying and calling Zelenskyy a dictator, playing off lies from the Kremlin about Zelenskyy having a four percent approval rating, and suggesting it’s somehow weird that Zelenskyy hasn’t seen fit to hold elections while Ukraine is trying to prevent Vladimir Putin from personally slicing Ukrainian children’s heads off. (The Ukrainian parliament stuck its dick in both Trump’s and Putin’s eyes by holding a vote to reiterate that there would be no elections until this war is over. It passed unanimously.)

But now Trump is trying to get ready to declare FLAWLESS VICTORY and ART OF THE DEAL over Ukraine’s mineral rights, and Zelenskyy is set to sign that agreement (which really gave Trump nothing) next to him tomorrow, so he’s trying to run away from his rhetoric from last week.

As if everybody doesn’t know what that fool said, go fuck yourself and resign.

Acyn from MeidasTouch collected more embarrassing moments from Trump’s wee-wee spray with Starmer.

It was pointed out that literally less than one percent of the fentanyl that comes into the US comes across the Canadian border, so WTF with his bullshit about that being the reason he has to do his jerk-off tariff thing with Canada? (If you need more BlueSky in your life, here’s Editrix Rebecca having the discovery that oooohhhhh, it’s so Trump can buy all Russia’s aluminum instead of Canada’s. It’s for Putin!)

Trump answered that Canada should be seizing a lot more than that, and that the fentanyl is somehow going from the Mexican border to the Canadian border now, and THEN into the US!

Trump also stupidly insisted yet again that tariffs are paid by the countries he puts them on, as opposed to by American importers and consumers. He should fuck off and resign.

Next, did Trump have anything to say about why he and his administration decided to bring back accused rapists and sex traffickers Andrew and Tristan Tate to the US from Romania, even though not even Ron DeSantis in Florida wants that human trash on his shores? Oh no, Donald Trump does not know about that! Does he not remember, because he is too old and senile to do this job? Or is he lying? Either way, we see fucking off and resigning as a good opportunity for personal growth for him.

Finally, a reporter asked, would Trump be discussing AUKUS with the prime minister of jolly olde Ireland or whatever? Trump replied, “what does that mean?”

AUKUS, the reporter explained. The Australian, United Kingdom, United States defense alliance, which is styled as AUKUS. Once explained to him, Trump said oh sure they’re going to be talking about all the things and like such as.

Again, if you had to look that up, that’s fine. But the president of the United States should not have to.

So yep, gonna stick with this dude needs to fuck off and resign.

