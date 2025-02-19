Photo via Ministry of Defense of Ukraine / CC BY-SA 2.0

Little Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff (Trump’s real estate pal/golf buddy with no international diplomatic experience and Middle East “special envoy”), and Florida man National Security Advisor Mike Waltz have now had their meeting-that-should-have-been-a-phone-call in Saudi Arabia with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov and Russian businessman Kirill Dmitriev in Saudi Arabia.

(And if the name KIRILL DMITRIEV is making your Trump/Russia sensors go apeshit, your sensors are working. Please click below to brush up!)

Neither Ukrainian nor European representatives were invited, and now President Bone Spurs has re-invigorated a direct-from-Russian-propaganda lie that Ukraine started the whole thing. They should have just given Vladimir Putin what he wanted immediately! Putin is the victim in all this! Somebody needs to re-animate the corpse of Ronald Reagan, because he would never believe it.

All that time on the airplane and it sounds like Little Marco and friends came away with nothing, not even a foam party, while the Russians walked away with assurances that embassies in Washington and Moscow were going to get re-staffed; possibilities for the easing of sanctions; maybe economic and investment opportunities with Russia; talk of restoring broader diplomatic ties, plus; according to RT, a promise that Vlad and Donbas Don would meet together to honk each other’s dongs in person real soon.

In honor of the incredible bargain of Russia being on the verge of getting everything it wants plus some kind of serving size of Ukraine’s land, Art O’Deal took to his presidential podium yesterday to incoherently blame Ukraine and Europe for starting the war.

“Today I heard, ‘oh well, we weren’t invited.’ Well, you’ve been there for three years. You should have ended it three years [ago]. You should have never started it. You could have made a deal.”

As if everyone all over the world didn’t see it happen!

Today, the failed gameshow host took to his failing social media platform to pound out some more thoughts:

Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle. The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues…..

Holy ghost of John Foster Dulles, is that some switching sides to lie and help Russia! “Not have a country left”? Just straight-out saying he is planning to throw Ukraine to the Russians, as hard as his weak little arms will allow?

Zelenskyy was democratically elected, though Ukraine has been under martial law since the war started in 2022, and elections have been suspended on account of a third of the population being displaced right now. Joe Biden did try quite hard, with everything from supplying them arms to putting a freeze on Russian assets, which Trump is subverting by firing the force tasked with finding and freezing them. Old Treasonballs also went on the air to moan that Zelenskyy’s approval rating is four percent, when in fact is 57 percent, higher than Trump’s has ever been.

(Have you heard how Weak McLoserSad Trump’s approval ratings for his first weeks in office are, compared to every other president who was ever inaugurated? Humans just hate the guy.)

And it is not a “gravy train” to help defend our allies from Russian aggression. It is honoring the security agreement that the US, Russia and the UK made in 1994, that Ukraine’s sovereignty would be respected in exchange for Ukraine giving up the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal. But that’ll teach everybody to take the US at its word again! “Half of the money missing” is false, and Trumpsky just making shit up, as is his way. Most of the money actually went to US, to train Ukrainian fighters and replace the old weapons we sent them.

And though the war’s casualties are hard to calculate—Russia does not report them—the number is not millions. Though of course any number is too high, because Russia violated international law six ways to воскресенье by invading Ukraine unprovoked. Oh, and RUSSIA IS AN ENEMY OF DEMOCRACY. But so is Trump. What’s next, “Greenland shouldn’t have started it”?

Trump’s feelings are also apparently hurt that Zelenskyy spoke with reporters yesterday with this accurate assessment: “I would like to have more truth with the Trump team. [...] Unfortunately, President Trump — I have great respect for him as a leader of a nation that we have great respect for, the American people who always support us — unfortunately lives in this disinformation space.”

More truth from that guy, good luck. Listening to him is like swilling the water from the “Little Land of Duff” ride at Duff Gardens.

In reality, Russia is weaker now than it has ever been. It’s broke, suffered massive casualties, and continues to lose. And Ukraine is not going to give up, no matter what Trump’s golf buddy might be assuring the Russians from his cushion at Prime Minister Bonesaw’s palace. And now that Trump is his own dictator, whatever blackmail material Putin might have would seemingly be worth a lot less. (Seemingly.) What could possibly embarrass him now? Who knows, but it’s probably definitely time to start having serious conversations again about whether or not Putin literally owns Trump. Or at least shares joint ownership with Elon Musk, who has his own truly bizarre relationship with Putin.

Remember all of the secret talks that Trump was always having with Putin during his last administration? His businesses so thick with dirty Russian money that came out laundered and clean? How Paul Manafort shared polling data in 2016 with Konstantin Kilimnik, a literal Russian spy, according to the MARCO-RUBIO-LED Senate Intelligence Committee? “Russia, if you’re listening”? The Mueller Report? The even stronger conclusions of the report from the MARCO-RUBIO-LED Senate Intelligence Committee, in case we forgot to mention three sentences ago?

All of those boxes of documents that he toted around, including to Mar-a-Lago after his presidency? How a former spy told The Guardian that Trump had been a Russian asset for 40 years, and there were parties in Moscow after Trump won? And more, so much more. This is just what we know, so you can only imagine what is worse that we don’t know. And now Elon Musk’s got the payroll for all the spies, too, now.

So, we guess America is a Russian franchise now and Vlad is calling the shots. Spasibo, Roberts Court!

[CBS / AP / Hartmann Report]

Follow me on Bluesky!

Share

Donate one time