It appears as though Donald Trump has kept his promise to convince Romania to let Andrew and Tristan Tate leave the country and come back to the United States while they await trial for human trafficking, rape, and other things that Trump and the Tates don’t really consider actual crimes, per se.

If you are a member of QAnon and were under the impression Donald Trump is saving women and girls from sex trafficking, well, I guess facts have never stopped you before.

The brothers flew from Romania to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on a private jet — and can likely expect to be whisked down to Mar-a-lago in the next few days in order to receive a humanitarian award for their achievements in camgirl procurement. It is, however, still up in the air what positions they will hold in the president’s Cabinet.

Trump and Richard Grenell were reportedly in talks with Romanian officials about releasing the brothers, though Romania’s Foreign Minister Emil Hurezeanu has said that their release had nothing to do with pressure from the US government. Sure it didn’t! They probably just decided that after being confined since 2023, the boys had had enough and decided to send them home for literally no reason whatsoever.

In December, the case against the men — Andrew Tate helpfully explained to his legions of pre-teen and teenaged Youtube fans that Romania was the place to go to get away with rape, unlike the no-fun USA — was dismissed due to prosecutorial misconduct, but the investigation into their (alleged!) crimes is ongoing, and up until today they were barred from leaving the country. They are still, supposedly, required to go back to Romania to face trial and appear before a judge when summoned.

“The defendants have been warned that deliberately violating these obligations may result in judicial control being replaced with a stricter deprivation of liberty measure,” read a statement from DIICOT, Romania’s anti-organized crime entity.

Of course, it’s entirely possible and likely that they just won’t go and Donald Trump will protect them. A court on Thursday also unfroze most of their assets, including their extremely hefty bank accounts — from all those videos teaching 10-year-old boys how to become the worst, most anti-social, rapiest kind of men, as well as some sort of dumb pyramid scheme that (allegedly!) bilked his pathetic followers — which will likely allow them to evade justice for a good long while.

Andrew Tate had initially moved to Romania because he believed their rape laws were especially lax. This turned out to not be remotely true, as he was soon after charged with rape, human trafficking, and the sexual exploitation of the women he convinced to be camgirls for him by pretending to be interested in them romantically. Tate is also under investigation for similar charges in the UK, where he holds dual citizenship.

One-time Trump ally and current Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said he doesn’t want the president’s new little buddies in his state, though it’s unlikely that he has much choice in the matter. He also seemed to be entirely unaware that this was something the Trump administration wanted and asked for.

“We have no involvement in that. I read about it through the media. Clearly the federal government has jurisdiction whether they want to rebuff his entry into the United States, and I have confidence that whether it's Pam Bondi or Kristi Noem that they will be looking at that,” DeSantis said Thursday during a press conference at Camp Blanding, adding that “Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct in the air, and I don’t know how it came to this.”

Well, Ron, when an accused rapist and an adjudicated rapist love each other very much …

DeSantis’s reaction did not go over well with lawyer Joseph McBride, who represented Andrew Tate in a defamation suit against one of his accusers and now represents the brothers’ public relations interests with the media, tweeting: “Andrew & Tristan Tate are American Citizens. They are also the Plaintiffs and victims in a very public defamation lawsuit litigated in Palm Beach Court. Trump-hating [Ron DeSantis] has disgraced himself by stating that [Andrew Tate] and [Tristan Tate] are not welcome in Florida!”

The Tate brothers say that they are innocent. What they mean by that, given the fact that they have openly admitted to doing pretty much everything they are accused of doing, is anyone’s guess.

