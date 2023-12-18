Fox News is so mad Donald Trump keeps being literally exactly like Adolf Hitler.

Wait, no. That’s not right.

Fox News is so mad that people are so mad Donald Trump keeps being literally exactly like Adolf Hitler. It’s distracting from the MOST IMPORTANT STORY THAT EVER HAPPENED, which is that some twink did some gay sex in a Senate hearing room and filmed it. (That link goes to Politico Playbook, so it might or might not be safe for your work.) For normal people, this a funny story that can elicit all kinds of reactions and dinner party conversations, but for Fox News this is a cool reason to be a bunch of limp-dicked homophobes.

Speaking of the greasy Fox News weekend dudes! They had some right conniptions about all this on their show this weekend. (Not Trump sounding like Hitler, but people focusing on Trump sounding like Hitler.)

We are quoting the greasy one Will Cain’s bitching, as opposed to the greasy one Pete Hegseth who doesn’t wash his hands and looks like Pepé Le Pew’s incel cousin who was dropped on his head as a baby skunk. (He was there too, though, on the other side of the couch.)

CAIN: The mainstream media is going to talk about this. They already are. It’s going to take over everything. ‘Poisoning the blood of our country’ when talking about illegal immigration.

Yeah, it’s kind of a big deal when presidential candidates who lead political movements that already totally remind us of Nazis say things that are almost verbatim what Hitler said.

CAIN: In fact, the Biden-Harris administration has already jumped all over it. They said the following: “Tonight, Donald Trump channeled his role models as he parroted Adolf Hitler, praised Kim Jong-un and quoted Vladimir Putin while running for president on a promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy. He is betting he can win this election by scaring and dividing the country. He’s wrong.”

That does sound like Donald Trump.

CAIN: The reason I bring up those two stories to you, Shannon, is I thought and I think it should be a big deal that we’re talking about what happened in the Senate hearing chamber. And I think what we’re going to do, I think what’s going to happen here, Shannon, for the next couple of days is we’re going to latch on to three words that Donald Trump said, and it’s going to drive the news cycle.

The Senate story is definitely a story, but it’s certainly not as bad as that time Donald Trump incited terrorists to attack the Senate and also the House of Representatives. That was a REAL fucking!

These Fox News idiots would not agree.

Y’all, Will Cain is still bitching about this on his radio show. “Ripping THREE WORDS from Donald Trump!” he’s whining over and over again. And nobody is even talking about the BUTTFUCKING ACTIONS of the gays in the Senate hearing room!

Look at this tweet, it is amazing:

"Will Cain says it’s time for actions to speak louder than words,” says the Fox News tweet writer. Senate butt stuff actions should speak louder than Trump’s Hitler words, is what he’s saying.

‘Kay.

So listen: if you are more worried about a wayward Senate staffer doing buttsex in a Senate hearing room than you are about Donald Trump doing his best Hitler impression yet again, not even remotely for the first time, then go fuck yourself, you clownfucking white fascist.

Meanwhile, Brian Kilmeade, the blob of mismatched cells and confusion that sits next to Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt during the week on “Fox & Friends,” is whining that we are all misinterpreting poor Donald Trump.

Trump wasn’t being Hitler, he was just talking about immigrants poisoning our blood! (Wait what?) Trump wasn’t being Hitler, he was just saying we want to keep America pure! (Isn’t that basically exactly what … )

Here is Kilmeade:

“He was talking about the border. He was talking about people coming from other countries, coming from prisons. And they wanted to focus on all the Sunday shows, Lawrence, on the word he used ‘poison,'” Kilmeade said to Lawrence Jones. “He’s just trying to say we want to keep America, America,” he explained. “We want to build up the border and find out who’s coming in and out. And they tried to say that this language was the problem.”

And here is some context for Hitler we mean Trump we mean Hitler:

The term “blood poisoning” was used by Hitler in his manifesto “Mein Kampf,” in which he criticized immigration and the mixing of races. “All great cultures of the past perished only because the originally creative race died out from blood poisoning,” Hitler wrote.

Right. Just wanted to check. Because we’re pretty sure Hitler just wanted to keep Germany Germany.

A good rule is that if your guy sounds, no exaggeration, just like Hitler, you are backing the wrong guy.

Brian Kilmeade is such stupid, pointless white dude, it’s a wonder he even manages to put pants on in the morning without falling down the stairs.

All of these guys should seethe and cope more.

[Mediaite / Mediaite / NBC News / h/t JoeMyGod]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?