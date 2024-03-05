The Trump-slobbering is back in full effect over at Fox News, as if anybody really thought their performative tiff with him meant anything. Brian Kilmeade had one of his maw-breathing phone sessions with Trump this morning, and yesterday on some afternoon show, they had the North Korean News Lady contest of all contests. Jesse Watters must now move over, as Lou Dobbs once did before him, Dear Leader has new subjects to amuse him, and they are all on this couch right here!

The panel was from some show, either “The Harris Effect” or “The Faulkner Five” or “Hootin’ with the McEnanys.” Or maybe it was one of the verb name shows like “Outnumbered” or “Distended” or “Prolapsed.” Haha, we should name Fox News shows. All of them.

Anyway, this couch of people was just over the moon losing its damn marbles over Trump’s MAGNANIMOUS and PRESIDENTIAL reaction to the Supreme Court he mafia-hired overwhelmingly ruling in his favor yesterday in the Colorado ballot case, i.e. the one case pretty much everybody thought was going to go for him anyway.

The gaslighting about that last fact has been hilarious, as right-wingers seem to have an acute psychological need to feel like THE LIBS was REAL OWNED because they thought this was going to kick Trump off the ballot for good. Bless their hearts.

But this post isn’t about that. This post is about the people below receiving Trump’s holy spirit like Pentecostals, bibbity-bobbity-boo-ing and rolling around on the floor in worship like goddamned lunatics.

Watch:

We’ll hop into the transcript where Harris Faulkner says …

FAULKNER: Emily, what he said was take me on yourself, don’t use those upper echelons of justices and the DOJ and all that, and I mean, it was like, I looked at Emily, and she was like “preach!” SOMEBODY: Droppppppp the miccccc.

Preach! Drop the mic! You go girl! See ya wouldn’t wanna be ya! Don’t hate us ‘cause you ain’t us!

(Of course, these people believe, or are pretending to believe for the pigsucks at home, that Joe Biden is using the DOJ to go after Trump.)

SECOND FROM RIGHT, MAYBE THAT’S EMILY: You know what it reminded me of? Just permit me to say this, is that joke between the scientist and God, where they each, where the scientist says, “I can make my own man! All right, we’ll start with the dirt here.” And then God says, “Hold on, find your own dirt!”

Everybody laughed, agreeing that Donald Trump is God.

SECOND FROM RIGHT STILL: And I found like that’s what Trump was saying. He’s like, you know what? My policies are the reason why this country worked. My policies are the reasons why people are safer at the southern border. So you wanna get somewhere? Use my policies. It’s OK, right? And I thought what was interesting about him today, I wrote down “measured,” he was measured, he was authoritative, he was firm.

She wrote down all the things Trump was.

On her Trapper Keeper.

SECOND FROM RIGHT: And he, unlike 46, said I have great respect for the Supreme Court justices.

Mighty big of him after a 9-0 ruling in his favor. We’re sure he’ll be just the same when the ruling on his eternal holy immunity comes down from the same court.

SECOND FROM RIGHT: He said this is a big step toward unification, and it was refreshing to hear a president that spoke highly and in great reverence, and rightly so, for the Supreme Court decision.

Allowing Donald Trump to keep running for president even though he incited a terrorist attack and tried to overthrow the Republic to overturn the results of an election he lost is “a big step toward unification.”

Moving on to the next panelist:

FAR RIGHT: So good! What I love about him, he never plays the victim.

Donald Trump never plays the victim.

FAR RIGHT: He was like keep weaponizing me, I just keep winning.

Except for, like, in elections, and in his party’s elections, and in New York courtrooms.

FAR RIGHT: Never plays the victim, I thought he was super-presidential today.

What low standards they have.

At the end of the clip, Harris Faulkner told some lie, it was too boring to transcribe.

Elsewhere on the network yesterday, a Fox News panel of, again, Harris Faulkner, and this time Tammy Bruce, lost their everloving shit because a Democrat pointed out how Donald Trump likes to eat cheeseburgers with Nazis.

Because that’s a thing he does.

Micccccc dropppppp.

[video via Justin Baragona]

MORE ABOUT THESE TERRIBLE PEOPLE.

