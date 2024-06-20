Simon Rosenberg over at the Hopium Chronicles, where he deals hope on street corners like it is common snortable horse paste, has been yelling the past few weeks about how new polls just keep showing that Joe Biden is ascendant in the polls, especially since Donald Trump’s first set of 34 felony convictions. Therefore it’s time to stop acting like Trump is the one with the momentum in this race.

But is the media really paying attention, or is it too busy with horse RACE to snort Simon’s horse PASTE? Ha ha, shut up, Wonkette.

Well here is Fox News with a new poll — don’t say “EVEN Fox News,” their polling arm is legit — showing that Biden is now up two points over the criminal lazyass, a three-point shift since May.

This national poll has the candidates at 50-48 when matched head-to-head. When Robert Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein are added to the mix, Biden is still 43-42, which Fox News reports is a four-point shift in Biden’s direction.

Some of the numbers are interesting, like how Biden is apparently leading by 15 points among the olds, plus all the other groups where you’d expect Biden to be winning. This poll shows a heck of a lot of movement for Biden among independents, which seems to track with what we’ve been hearing lately.

Fox News even tips its hat at Biden’s continued overperformance at the ballot box, contra the polling, noting that in 2020, their polls showed Biden with 79 percent of Black voters, whom he eventually won with 91 percent of the vote. In this current poll, he has 73 percent of Black voters.

Will Biden overperform the polls again? We don’t know, but we’d rather have the Democrats’ track record right now, as we overperform over and over and over again, than the Republicans’.

This amused us:

Among double-haters (those having an unfavorable view of both Biden and Trump), Biden is ahead by 11 points in the 2-way race, and they go for Kennedy (35%) and Biden (27%) over Trump (21%) in the 5-way race.

Donald Trump: Loses the most, even among the double-haters and losers.

Here’s something else people have been pointing out:

Future of democracy, economy, stability/normalcy. Abortion is pretty high up there too. Fox and right-wing bugaboo immigration? Tied with health care!

As Rosenberg has been saying, literally all Trump has had to run on has been this notion that he was winning, that he has the momentum.

No he doesn’t. Fuck his loser ass.

Read the whole poll if you’d like.

[Fox News]

PREVIOUSLY!

Share

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?