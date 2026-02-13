Shrieky The Wonder Karen

We saw this post on Threads yesterday, it makes a certain kind of sense:

Huh.

Of course, we’ve always felt like Ghislaine Maxwell was Trump’s Ghislaine Maxwell, but Pam Bondi sure does seem to have been involved in covering up this child rape ring for a looooong time.

Just some food for thought!

Anyway, yesterday, we had a post about how Newsmax and a number of other MAGA pundits are really starting to hurl Bondi under the nearest bus, after her disastrously embarrassing performance in the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

We noted, though, that Fox News had chosen not to air any of the hearing live, and that we hadn’t heard a ton of Fox anchors joining the chorus of condemnation. Then we heard this clip:

@reallyamericanmedia Really American on Instagram: "BREAKING: Fox News drags Pam Bon…

That’s Kennedy in that clip, AKA not Jessica Tarlov, and not any other token liberal brought on to get shouted at. And she said, um, a whole lot of mean things about Pam Bondi.

Kennedy said, “she comes off like a shrieking Karen.” (It’s funny because Jimmy Kimmel called her performance an “Epstein Karen-Thon.”)

Kennedy talked about how “emotional” Bondi was, and said when she’s like that, it’s “very unpersuasive.”

“It feels like the job is consuming her, and she needs to tone it town a little bit.”

She even made fun of Bondi’s burn book of insults.

She suggested that when Bondi called Jamie Raskin “not a real lawyer,” he should have replied “You’re not a real blonde.”

She didn’t say Bondi should smile more, but we feel like it was strongly implied.

To be clear, Kennedy started out in the clip above complimenting Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a smarmy, pompous quisling who is sorely mistaken if he thinks the MAGA Christian nationalists won’t turn on his gay ass the second it’s convenient for them. (We’ll try to remember to have sympathy when the leopards start eating his gay face.) Kennedy says Bessent is the “king of laconic, sick burns” when he testifies in Congress. So in case it’s not clear, our commentators here are pathetic, easily impressed bootlickers.

Dana Perino chimed in at the end of the clip there to suggest that maybe Scott Bessent could have delivered zingers unto Jamie Raskin. (This is how starved these Fox News idiots are for a gay guy friend, they’re stanning Scott Bessent.)

So that’s one way Fox is reacting to Pam Bondi and Epstein things ever since Screamy Day. It doesn’t look good.

To be clear, this doesn’t mean Bondi’s going to get fired. As we noted yesterday, Mary Trump has said she won’t quit or be fired because this coverup is exactly what Donald Trump hired her to do. And we added that by that logic, if she does get quit-fired, it’ll be because she’s protecting child rapists ineffectively and incompetently.

In other Fox News Epstein news, Jesse Watters spent some time on the same episode of The Five trying to reorient the Epstein Files conversation in a more useful direction for the MAGA base, noting that Jeffrey Epstein was a JEW who got JEW MONEY from JEW BANKERS:

WATTERS: But if you read the Epstein files — the Journal has done a great job at this — Epstein got his money from two Jewish billionaires, [Les Wexner] and Leon Black, and a little bit of money from the Jewish banking dynasty, the Rothschilds in Europe. And it looks like he’s mostly just a fixer, a guy who advises. He helps people with their problems, sometimes those problems are you need a girl, and — KENNEDY: Or some penicillin. WATTERS: Or some — If you need it, he’s got it. GREG GUTFELD: He’s a sex rabbi. WATTERS: He should perform at the halftime show next year.

That’s a continuation of their “jokes” the other day that next year’s Super Bowl halftime show should be a great big Jew-stravaganza with “dancing accountants,” “men slinging pastrami” and live circumcisions. Now dead child rapist Jeffrey Epstein should be in it.

For the second time this week in a conversation involving Fox News anchors, we are so grateful Pam Bondi’s DOJ has been going after students who write op-eds that suggest Palestinian people can feel pain. That’s the REAL antisemitism in America, you betcha!

So that’s how it’s going on Fox News. They’re trying to remind viewers that the real villains here are Jews. (Which is basically the same as the QAnon conspiracy theory about child rapists, come to think of it. Huh.)

We can’t believe we’re going to do this, but we’re going to give the last word to GOP Rep. Nancy Mace, who, while entirely bugfuck, has been one of the few Republicans calling for full Epstein transparency since the beginning. She saw some unredacted Epstein Files this week, and her reaction wasn’t inconsistent with what her colleagues have had to say about it. Here’s what she told Piers Morgan afterward:

MACE: You would be shocked, Piers, at some of the names that I have seen that came across the DOJ in emails that the DOJ is protecting. And we’re talking about people on both sides of the aisle. We’re talking about famous people, rich people, people in power, prime ministers, former prime ministers, former presidents, etc., media personalities that are named in these files. That’s why I say this is going to go down as […] one of the greatest cover-ups in American history.

Spill it all.

