Guess which white man said the stupid thing without looking.

One more Taylor Swift and then we’re DONE with Taylor Swift news.

For today.

We began the morning with Fox News spotting Taylor Swift in the wild doing a beer, right where the children could see.

Now we have Hillary Clinton doing a sexism to Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, according to some nitwit white MAGA dude, AKA a sexism expert.

After the Super Bowl was over, Hillary tweeted, “Congratulations to Taylor's boyfriend—and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community!” There were emojis involved. It was cute and funny.

Just kidding it was SEXIST.

Loading video

Transcript below:

TRACE GALLAGHER (HOST): There's clearly concern that Taylor Swift has got some sway in this election, Ben. BEN FERGUSON (GUEST): Yeah, look, she's more popular than Joe Biden has ever been in his entire life, so that's got to be a moment where if you're the president, you're like "Okay, this is a little intimidating." And I also think you've got to laugh at Hillary Clinton here. That's like one of the most sexist tweets that you can send out when you don't even use the guy's name who actually played in the Super Bowl, and you go to Taylor Swift.

See? Hillary Clinton was being sexist against (white) men. Ben Ferguson was sorely offended by this sexist slight, because Hillary Clinton referred to Travis Kelce simply as Mister Taylor Swift.

It makes him angry like man!

MAN-GRY!

(We are sure Travis Kelce was super-upset about Hillary Clinton’s tweet the way Ben Ferguson is super-upset about it. Unless for some reason he isn’t hypersensitive about such things, like maybe because he doesn’t have masculinity issues or he loves himself.)

Of course, the joke Hillary Clinton was making, why she would refer to Kelce that way, is obvious to literally everyone in the world who matters.

Makes sense that some flyover human like Ben Ferguson on Fox News didn’t get it.

OPEN THREAD.

[Media Matters]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?