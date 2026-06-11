Wonkette

Wonkette

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OneYieldRegular's avatar
OneYieldRegular
1h

1. General Practitioner

2. Hepatologist

3. Cardiologist

4. Gastroenterologist

5. Dermatologist

6. Psychiatrist

7. Another Psychiatrist

8. Another Psychiatrist

9. Another Psychiatrist

10. Brain Surgeon

11. Ronnie Jackson

12. Phrenologist

13. Mehmet Oz

14. Veterinarian

15. Osteopathologist

16 Neurologist

17. Nephrologist

18. Podiatrist

19. Phil McGraw

20. Marcus Welby

21. Witch Doctor

22. Cryologist

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OG Blockhead's avatar
OG Blockhead
1h

I was in an ER once and it was the first day of rotation for interns and about 100 of them wanted to see and touch my smashed torso and punctured lung and oh fuck they were kind of assholes. So the nurse in charge of everything yelled and then picked up one of them and threw her out. Nurses will save your life.

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