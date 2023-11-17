Discover more from Wonkette
Gay Nutcrackers! Disabled Black Santas! And Other Holiday Monstrosities, According to Fox
Wonkette's got all your Friday news you need to know!
No, it’s the mirror :(
Next Markwayne should try to fight Shawn Fain!
Teamsters Guy Not Sure Whether Markwayne Mullin Wants To Date Him, Fight Him, Bite Him, Or Shoot Him
It was for sure self-evidently dumbass.
Fox News’s Harris Faulkner Retracts Self-Evidently Dumbass Claim Pakistan Expelling 1.7 Million Palestinians
It’s a high bar, but I can clear it.
I agree!
I would have cashed that check so fast it left smoke.
MAGA Chuds Running Michigan County SHOCKED At Own $4 Million Offer To Force Out Public Health Chief They Hate
It’s the most wonderful time of the year!
People are so WEIRD.
I *just said*!
Moms For Liberty Weaponize White Woman Tears Against ... Beloved Childhood Icon LeVar Burton
First: Mill your wheat.
And that’s it for me! Stick around over the weekend and find out what Robyn has on tap for you, and I’ll see you bright and early Monday a.m. for TABS!
I thought our Editrix was vacating -