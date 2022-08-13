Yesterday, while the House was passing the first major American bill to deal with the present (not some hypothetical future!) catastrophe of climate change, the Republican members of the House were doing everything in their power (none power) to stop it. They didn't have a lot to work with besides "The IRS is going to kill you," but they went with what they had.

YIPPEE! After How Many Goddamn Years We Are Passing The Goddamn Climate Bill, Yippee Might Not All Gonna Die!

Like this fucking asshole:

“Amidst the House debate on the Inflation Reduction Act, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) asks “Is America better off today than they were two years ago?”” — The Recount (@The Recount) 1660335245

"Answer me this question. Is America better off today than they were two years ago? Is the price of gasoline lower? It IS? The price of gasoline is lower today than it was two years. I guess you believe inflation is zero too. I'm not quite sure about your math!" the House minority leader sneered.

I don't know why we'd judge "better off" as just gas prices, but then I drive a plug-in hybrid. Maybe other people care more about gas prices than refrigerated trucks being used as mobile morgues, or underaged whey-faced shitheads stone cold killing people at protests against police brutality, or millions upon millions of people out of work, or the schools shutting down because the president of the United States put his feckless son-in-law in charge of getting personal protective equipment to the states and that son-in-law kept it ... for himself? LOL nobody knows : )

In any case, the children are back in school, only regular morgues are necessary now, the unemployment rate is the lowest it's been in 50 years, wages have risen, inflation has slowed, and Jared Kushner is $2 billion richer thanks to an investment in his "hedge fund" from the Saudi government. See, Kevin? Even Jared Kushner is better off than he was two years ago!

In the meantime, even with a 50/50 Senate and a desperately slim majority in the House, Democrats have passed new funding to invest in science and reshoring manufacturing (that will eventually help with supply chains and thus inflation, Kevin!), veterans will finally get help with their illnesses stemming from toxic waste we sent them to breathe, seniors are about to get a cap on the price of their medicine, Kevin, and in the interest of lowering carbon in our atmosphere by a conservatively estimated 40 percent, everybody's about to get a tax credit for a brand new or used EV or plugin hybrid car (OK, up to an annual income of $150,000 single, $300,000 filing jointly, sorry millionaires). Which might help since Kevin's party blocked a gas price gouging bill from advancing in the United States Senate. It's almost as if they want things to get worse.

Are things better than they were two years ago? Well my hair stopped falling out in clumps, and also fuck you.

