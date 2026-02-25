Jamie Raskin and Epstein survivors

Happy Wednesday, and Donald John Trump could not be looking any more like a child rapist sloppily covering his tracks if he possibly tried!

Right on the heels of Trump’s FBI claiming that the files showed NO evidence that Jeffrey Epstein ran a sex trafficking ring, a tranche of files — including some from the FBI itself — came out showing quite otherwise. And, like, not to mention Epstein was charged with sex trafficking in 2019 by Trump’s own DOJ, and not for just soliciting child prostitutes for personal use. It’s a nail in the coffin of the credibility of the DOJ and FBI, and not just under Trump, but with prosecutors turning a blind eye going all the way back to the administration of George Dubya Bush.

And of course multiple accusers and witnesses, including under oath during Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial and in statements to the FBI, said that Epstein and Maxwell pimped girls out to other men, who included Prince Andrew, Leon Black, Harvey Weinstein, JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley, and fund manager Glenn Dubin. There’s also an unknown number of co-conspirators listed in Epstein’s unprecedented secret, sealed non-prosecution agreement from Florida; we learned that three of the sealed names were Les Wexner, the former CEO of Victoria’s Secret who made Epstein a billionaire; Epstein’s longtime secretary Lesley Groff; and the late modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel who also committed suicide (or “committed suicide”) in jail in 2022, as it happens.

Gee, why would anybody have needed protection from prosecution in Florida in 2008 in the first place, given that there wasn’t going to be any prosecution of Epstein, because Alex Acosta, the US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and oh whoops later Trump’s secretary of Labor, had already concluded (and still maintains to this day) that NONE of the dozens of child victims were credible enough or had enough evidence to bring any kind of case against anybody?

So why did the FBI and DOJ say there were no corroborating victims or witnesses? Those corroborating victims and witnesses they refused to interview? Hell, even Les Wexner says the FBI never once asked him to splain himself.

It really is a puzzle.

Speaking of co-conspirators accused in the files, there is also Donald John Trump! We do not know if he was party to that 2008 agreement, but the files show that right before Epstein died and investigations were shut down, the FBI spoke with another accuser who claimed that around 1983, in South Carolina, Epstein introduced her to Trump, “who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis which she subsequently bit. In response, Trump punched her in the head and kicked her out.” The witness was shaking and terrified of Trump and what he might to do to her or her family. And VERY SUSPICIOUSLY, only the first interview with the witness is in the files — the following three 50+ pages of interviews are missing.

Oh, and Epstein’s estate settled with that accuser and also another Jane Doe from South Carolina, ergo the estate itself found their stories credible. But that investigation, and also one in New Mexico, was shut down five days after Epstein’s death, when federal authorities directed the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to “stand down” and stop their ongoing investigation.

And so Democrats on the House Oversight Committee say they’re going to open a parallel investigation into the DOJ’s decision not to release those documents in particular.

Here’s lone principled Republican Rep. Thomas Massie!

And House and Senate Democrats held a press conference with Epstein victims ahead of the State of the Union.

Note too, the South Carolina woman is a different accuser than the one from the Katie Johnson/Jane Doe lawsuit, who said she was recruited by an Epstein “party planner” in New York in 1994. That woman too said Trump raped her and also said he punched her in the head, and then he and Epstein fought because Trump had the bad manners to rape her first. That unidentified victim filed a suit against Trump in April of 2016 repped by celeb superlawyer Lisa Bloom, but dropped her suit that November, citing fear of threats.

The “Katie Johnson” victim also cited other Trump threats made at the time, like that he told her he could make her family “disappear” like “Maria” — a 12-year-old girl Johnson says Trump also forced her to have sexual contact with, and who Johnson hadn’t seen again since that encounter. Epstein victim Maria Farmer also reported to the FBI — twice — that Trump and Epstein creeped on her together when she was 16.

But Kentucky-fried chucklefuck Jimmy Comer is not worried about any of that! Anybody can say anything about anybody!

You know, never mind all the things Trump said himself about being sexually attracted to younger women, like popping a boner on the Howard Stern show over 17-year-old Lindsay Lohan, suggesting his lower age limit was 12, or running teenybopper modeling and pageant agencies where he liked to let himself into the changing room to sneak a peek at the contestants. Perving on younger women was his entire brand!

And then there are all of Epstein’s financial co-conspirators who helped him launder money to pay girls. JPMorgan Chase even opened six-figure accounts for girls with no last name and no Social Security numbers, as bankers proclaimed “sugar daddy!” to one another. There’s simply no way that a convicted criminal was able to stay on as a client and get all of those sex-trafficking and money-laundering red flags ignored without the highest-level approval, AKA CEO Jamie Dimon, which is why in 2023 JPMC paid a $290 million settlement, and Deutsche Bank paid $75 million. Were all of those transactions just for sex, or was Epstein laundering other types of payments too? Unless the DOJ deigns to release financial records like they’re legally obligated to do (and even then) we may never find out.

And JPMC didn’t just turn a blind eye. They sent Epstein his personal banker, Jes Staley, who brought in Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Elon Musk, and Nathan Myhrvold and Bill Gates of Microsoft as banking clients, and Jes Staley was professionally and financially rewarded for that, and later became president of Barclay’s Bank. And in December of 2019, Trump’s own DOJ had multiple documents citing “serious allegations of sexual misconduct against Staley, including that he forced a woman to touch his genitals during a massage before raping her, and left ‘bloody marks’ on the arms of a woman he called ‘tinkerbell’.” Mister “say hi to Snow White” sure likes his Disney references. SHUDDER.

And beyond the child sex crimes, there were also activities such as the now-arrested Andrew formerly known as prince and the UK’s former ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson, who allegedly passed along government secrets of contract opportunities that would be coming down the pike.

Remember Epstein made his first millions recovering some stolen money for Spanish socialites, and no one could quite figure out how he did it. But we do know he actively cultivated girls to be his insiders and spies. Did he use human assets to breach systems he shouldn’t have had access to as a fired trader, or did he have some other kind of help, like from someone in a foreign government?

So many questions! But did Epstein have co-conspirators, no shit. Ones who recruited and groomed the children, ones who raped the children, ones who laundered his money and helped him cover his tracks. Starting with the Florida prosecutors who had known for years before they cut that deal that Epstein had been raping young girls, yet treated the child victims like they were the criminals because they accepted money from Epstein. And Cyrus Vance, the prosecutor in New York, who in 2011 inexplicably asked a judge to downgrade Epstein’s sex offender status.

There were dozens of people like Epstein’s neighbor Howard Lutnick, who said he was creeped out by Epstein when he moved in in 2005, and knew about his sexy massages, and yet went into business with him long after his conviction, and even took his children and nannies to visit his sex island, then later fussed that Epstein was the greatest blackmailer of all time. Or Elon Musk, who claimed to barely know the guy yet was slobbering to attend a party, all the guys who became his investors and clients.

Not to mention the 77 million who voted for his best friend Trump, as many as three times, knowing he’s been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, and was found liable for sexual assaulting E. Jean Carroll. For 77 million men and women it was not a dealbreaker! He rapes, but he saves. He save more than he rapes … but he probably does rape.

Donald Trump didn’t win in spite of that grab ‘em by the pussy tape, ladies and gentlemen, he won because of it. Millions of people share that mindset, and the way our justice system and the public at large treats victims reflects it. The victims who came forward about Trump and Epstein were trying to do a public service and warn us all. Yet the majority of the country was like, maybe he rapes, maybe his best friend and wingman of 15 years was a pedophile, but should that ruin a man’s life?

This country is long past due for a reckoning. Studies show that one in four girls and one in six boys will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday, and 98 percent of sexual-abuse perpetrators go free. The average age for disclosing child sexual abuse is between 40 and 50! Because it is not the perpetrators who usually get their lives ruined. Children don’t want to rock the boat with what is most often someone close to the family and respected, and a lot of parents are understandably reluctant to put their child through a legal process that can re-traumatize them for years. Given the experiences of Epstein’s thousand victims, and Trump’s dozens of accusers, and the treatment we’ve all seen them get, not wanting to report is understandable.

As much as this country likes to wail about think of the children, and protect the women, it’s always been a lie.

At least now we know we weren’t crazy. And there’s still three million more documents that we haven’t seen. This story is not going away, not for Trump or his co-conspirators, as much as they sure wish it would. The US may be fresh out of justice, but we have a bottomless font of shame. Speaking of, after two weeks of shaming, longevity grifter Dr. Peter “Low Carb Pussy” Attia just quit his CBS News job. And of course other countries like the UK, Poland, and Lithuania are doing their own investigations too.

Drip, drip, drip!

[NPR]

Donate for barf bags!