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Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
36m

If Gimothy the goose follows me home am I allowed to keep them?

I am sure Harry would love it.

Yes this goose did follow me today, it was beyond adorable and I have video (which I'm not posting just yet, don't want to post Gimothy videos too often.)

This goose even walked up to me, stared at me and gave a sweet soft little honk.

I looked it up and yes they can recognize people and form attachments.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

OT: I never realized that "provocateur" is French for "asshole."

𝗕𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘀𝗵 𝗳𝗮𝗿-𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗼𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗼 𝗬𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗼𝗽𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗼𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗦, 𝗗𝗛𝗦 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝘀

https://www.cnn.com/2026/08/29/us/milo-yiannopoulos-ice-deportation-what-to-know

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