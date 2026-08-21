Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
9m

Imagine a Democrat, any Democrat, admitted in public that they couldn't function without their spouse there to keep them out of trouble. Every pundit at Fox would be dead, exploded from outrage orgasms.

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SunMoonStars's avatar
SunMoonStars
20m

Evan this is epic - Whichever “J” is making his decisions, they’re fucking it up, but we wouldn’t be shocked if their name was “Jack.”

I do have a request. Instead of going with your norm of bitch, big girl panties, and other female references could you exchange a few of those with the male versions. Males are many time worse than females and need to be called on that rather than strapping them with a female version. Equal opportunity and all that.

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