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Lady Tavestock's avatar
Lady Tavestock
1h

Before my retirement, I spent 34 years working for the DOD as an engineer conducting ammo malfunctions and new weapons systems acquisition (you know writing the requirements and putting all the specs together).

The last project I led was a doozy. It was a hardware acquisition with a $1B ceiling for multiple agencies - including foreign sales. Everybody was a stakeholder. Nobody knew how to move forward with this project. For over 7 years, everyone dicked around with possible acquisition strategies. Each strategy seemed to lead to a potential legal protest.

Finally, there was money in the budget to move forward and when they did - they dumped the hardware procurement on a Black, female lieutenant colonel who was in charge of procuring software*. It was the most disgusting thing I ever saw. I was asked if I could "help her" and I said yes because I had nothing to lose and I was pissed. (*Note: buying software isn't even remotely close to buying hardware. It's unconscionable to think so - especially without an acquisition strategy.)

In the end, the team pulled it off: within 6 months! We were 2 Black women, 2 Black men, 1 Asian woman, 1 Asian man, 4 white women (3 over the age of 50), and 2 white men (1 over the age of 60). We did this during COVID, primarily from home.

After this draining exercise just about all of us retired - including the Black, female lieutenant colonel. So basically, just take this little dot of a story and apply it across the USG - not just the DOD. I maintain that many faceless bureaucrats have been making things run because we were highly skilled, but undervalued and now we've been ousted.

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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
2h

Meanwhile WHY is John Ratcliffe visiting the Kremlin right now?

What marching orders is he getting from Putin?

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