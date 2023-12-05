So, how is George Santos occupying his time after his expulsion from the House of Representatives? The serial liar and accused felon is consumed with REVENGE against those he believes betrayed him, like Freddy Krueger in a less flattering sweater ensemble, but he also needs to pay the rent. Monday, we learned that Santos was selling custom videos on Cameo, because of course he is.

For all your clever folks who will sneer, “What’s Cameo and why should we care?” — well, I can’t make you care about anything, no matter how absurd you might find it. I’m not a Hallmark Christmas movie writer. However, Cameo is an online service where people can request personalized messages from celebrities or at least people you might possibly know. It’s the ideal holiday gift for someone who already has rechargeable hand warmers.

It does not appear that you can request a Cameo video from the funk band Cameo, which seems like a missed opportunity.

Classifying himself as an “icon,” Santos started off charging $150 a video, but now he’s up to $200. That’s almost twice what actor Didi Conn from Grease charges. (I might’ve already put in a request.) If my mother were still alive, I would easily pay the $170 for a birthday message from Victor Newman himself, Eric Braeden. Many of the celebrities donate their Cameo proceeds to charity. We can safely assume Santos will not.

It seems like people are having a good time trolling Santos by voluntarily giving him money. I’m not sure that’s the best method for handling someone who’s greedy and has no shame. There’s no downside for him.

Democratic Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt shared an original Santos that her friend Rebecca had commissioned for her. Hunt described it as the “gift of the year,” but I don’t think Rebecca gave those rechargeable hand warmers a chance.

“Megan, how are you? Darling? I hear that you’re getting some tough heat in the press and that life might be a little rocky now,” he said. “Let me tell you something. If you believe in what you stand for, and if you fight for what you do, and you stand by those convictions, screw the haters. The haters are gonna hate. What, they can boot me out of Congress, but they can’t take away my good humor or my larger-than-life personality, nor my good faith and the absolute pride I have for everything I’ve done. So this is about you, Megan. Be yourself unapologetically. Just love yourself. Just make sure that you don’t buy into the hate and stand your ground and don’t let them force you out. Don’t let them bully you. You do you girl. I’m cheering for ya.”

“To be clear,” Hunt said in a follow-up post. “George Santos is a transphobic fool who has defrauded and harmed people, who says what he has to say to get attention and probably doesn’t actually hold any personal moral convictions, and I also agree with the advice in this video.”

Sen. John Fetterman also hired Santos to mock his corrupt colleague, Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat who really needs to resign. Fetterman shared the video on social media, further promoting Santos’s new venture.

“I thought my ethically challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems,” Fetterman said. “So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice.”

“Hey Bobby! Look, I don’t think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make them put up or shut up. You stand your ground, sir, and don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there. Stay strong. Merry Christmas.”

Fetterman paid $200 for this, presumably from his own pocket (I hope). Santos just needs to do about four of these a day to exceed his former congressional salary. Who needs that pension? This is just like the end of It’s A Wonderful Life, except George Bailey is a scumbag.

Cameo customers can request holiday messages and birthday wishes from Santos. He’s up for dishing gossip, delivering a pep talk, or offering advice — a valuable commodity from someone who’s made so many great choices in their life. If you don’t want a video, you can buy a direct message instead for just $10.

I can’t believe I have to say this, but please do not give George Santos money.

