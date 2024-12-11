Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Don’t know why Russia’s SWATting their best friend (after Tulsi) Margarine Taylor Greene, but they shouldn’t do that, innocent people get hurt. (AP)

Speaking of people getting hurt, friend of Wonkette Charlotte Clymer is grossed out that everyone’s fawning over the Hot Assassin. Political violence is usually going to be used against us, not them, and we shouldn’t be thirsty for it. (Charlotte Clymer)

Popehat is graphic about how America loves violent murder, actually. Your kitchen floor is lonely, and wants you to lie on it. (Popehat)

If you haven’t yet been persuaded to universal healthcare by Robyn’s regular rants on the topic, try Qasim Rashid! His tone is very reasonable. (Qasim Rashid)

Democrats? Time to get brave, get proactive, get a solution, and politicize the hell out of it. (Paul Waldman)

Weird, all the foreign governments stopped staying at the Trump DC hotel after he sold it, weird. (CREW)

This is from last week, before Assad fled (LOL), but it looks like these al Qaeda dudes who took over Aleppo first are trying to show everyone they’ll be chill and responsible. That would be very nice? (Reuters)

John Bolton would like to see Syria’s Tulsi files o.O (Spytalk)

Should we go to war with Mexico? Si, o HELL SI!? From August, and worth revisiting! (Radley Balko)

I don’t know whether Marcie will include this in her “highlights” of the Senate Judiciary Committee deportation hearing yestertoday, but I am guessing so! Sen. John Kennedy brayed like an ass again. (The New Republic)

The AI is not good at its job! (Indignity)

Oh lord, get ready for modesty porn. Samantha Cole explains why that tradwife bullshit should creep you the fuck out. (404 Media)

An interesting interview with Willem Dafoe, a cool fuckin guy. (Vulture)

Put some wildflowers in your median, for the beeeeeeees! (Progress Playbook)

I love this album.

