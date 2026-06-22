Wonkette

Wonkette

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TalentNotAutotune's avatar
TalentNotAutotune
3h

“I don’t have any hatred toward anyone,” Walker said. “I have gay friends.”

I doubt you have any gay friends now.

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Lance Thrustwell's avatar
Lance Thrustwell
2h

What gets me about people hating on Pride is that it's not only bigoted... it's anti-fun. Pride events and much of gay culture in general, in my opinion, are some of the most unproblematically joyous occasions there are. I walk into drag shows, gay bars, Pride parade crowds, etc. as an older straight guy, and not *once* have I been antagonized, rejected or ignored. These people are refusing to shake an open hand of friendship.

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