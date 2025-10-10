Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Oh, hey, after no other government attorneys would do it because they don’t wanna be disbarred, Trump real estate lawyer Lindsey Halligan brought her second federal indictment ever, this time against New York state Attorney General Letitia James. Fun fact: the original “investigation” claimed James had mortgage frauded in the 2023 purchase of a home in Norfolk, Virginia, but that case was so weak that the indictment charges her instead with bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution when she purchased a completely different Norfolk house in 2020. The indictment claims James did a fraud by saying in mortgage paperwork that the home would be a second residence, but that she later rented the place out. People rent out their homes all the damn time, so proving that James intentionally lied to get favorable mortgage terms will be ridiculously difficult. But that’s what Halligan went with. Now we can bet on whether this case or the one against James Comey will be dismissed first! [CNN]

Here’s Lawrence O’Donnell dissecting why the charges against James are so laughably flimsy, and suggesting that she should consider it a badge of honor, like being on Nixon’s “enemies list.” [MSNBC on YouTube]

Dominion Voting Systems has been bought by Liberty Vote, a company run by a former GOP elections official from Missouri, Scott Leiendecker. Probably everything will be just fine. [Axios]

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from deploying any National Guard troops in Chicago for another two weeks, finding there’s no evidence of a “danger of rebellion” as long as there’s not another “Disco Destruction Night” at Comiskey Park. [AP]

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has criticized Donald Trump’s decision to send National Guard troops from Texas to invade Chicago, saying that “Oklahomans would lose their mind if Pritzker in Illinois sent troops down to Oklahoma during the Biden administration.” As of the time we write this, Oklahoma’s governor’s mansion has not yet been burned to the ground. [HuffPost]

Rightwing influencers just can’t resist the lure of trying, without success, to find a war going on in Portland. Probably because city and state officialdom, in league with Antifa and the Little Gray Aliens, keeps covering it up! [NBC News]

Oh, yes, and the antifa amphibians — and other critters! — keep multiplying in Portland. Chicago, you guys need more inflatable costumes! [Oregonian on Bluesky]

In yet another outpouring of weirdassery, RFK Jr., who really is the Secretary of HHS even though that shouldn’t be possible, claimed during a Cabinet meeting yesterday that circumcision is associated with autism, because Tylenol. “There are two studies that show children who are circumcised early have double the rate of autism,” Kennedy proclaimed. “It’s highly likely because they’re given Tylenol.” The alleged link between aceta … acto … Tylenol and autism is already extremely dubious, and the idea that a single use of acetaminophen during circumcision increases that “risk” — as opposed to other times a child might receive it for pain relief or to reduce fever — is just plain bonkers. [USA Today]

Donald Trump has ordered the FBI to find all the files it can on Jeffrey Epstein! No wait, not him, Amelia Earhart! As George Conway noted on the Bluesky yesterday, “One of Trump’s biggest financial supporters, Timothy Mellon, is obsessed with Earhart.” Feckin’ weird. [CNN / NYT]

Wait! One more Portland! From the Daily Show.

Hey, could you use some awesome climate / clean energy news? For the first half of 2025, renewable energy provided more of the world’s electricity (34.3 percent) than coal did (33.1), according to a new report from energy thinktank Ember. First time in history that’s happened, unless you count really early on when it was like one coal generator vs. lightning. Also encouraging: some of the biggest growth in renewables is in developing countries like India, Pakistan, and China. Global carbon dioxide emissions even fell a little bit! [NPR]

One of the most heartbreaking PBS Frontline documentaries I've ever seen is "Poor Kids," initially shown in 2012 and updated for a 2017 rebroadcast, which you can view on YouTube or at the PBS website. It's a matter-of-fact look at the lives of kids in poverty, and how not having enough money weighs on nearly every aspect of their lives, down to having to give up a pet and put your Christmas videogame console in storage because neither is allowed in a homeless shelter. If you’re not a sociopath, the film leaves you wondering just what the hell is wrong with this country.

This week, Frontline released a follow-up documentary, “Born Poor,” filmed over the last 14 years, which looks in on three of the kids from the original documentary now that they’re young adults. I haven’t had time to watch it yet, but I’m ready for … well, like the original, more stories of tragedy and resilience from young people who deserve better in the Greatest Nation on Earth™. You know we could end most child poverty if we really put in the effort. [PBS Frontline]

The rightwing shit-stirrers at Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire apparently noticed that Yr Editrix hosted a fundraiser for Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, and tried to smear McMorrow because Yr. Wonkette published things that were less than complimentary toward the Blessed Martyr Charlie Kirk. It’s a remarkably badly-written piece that doesn’t seem to recognize that Rebecca Schoenkopf actually edits and publishes the content here, using weird phrasings like “Schoenkopf shared an article titled, “Second Amendment Comes for Charlie Kirk.” Instead of saying Yr Editrix had published the articles, it said she had “promoted” them, as if they had some existence outside the blog she owns and runs. Worse, Daily Wire third-stringer Zach Jewell didn’t even identify the author of that article and its follow-up, a radical antifa unicorn terrorist going by the improbable name Doktor Zoom.

Jewell didn’t care for our accurate descriptions of Kirk as a “rightwing shit-stirrer” and a “professional shitlord.” The article’s subhed also weirdly and inaccurately suggested that Yr Wonkette had been the evildoer who called Kirk “a weapon of the enemy,” although maybe that was an editorial fuckup. Jewell at least attributed the comment “You do not become a hero in your death when you are a weapon of the enemy in your life” to a pastor in a TikTok that Marcie included in another article. (Did Jewell leave out the bit where the pastor said no one should be murdered for their ideas? Of course he did!) A sad, low-energy hit piece, really, and the comments on the article seemed really confused about who exactly had libeled the Holy Martyr. But hey, we’re not above an old-fashioned blogfeud with Ben Shapiro’s Internet Muppets. [Daily Wierdo]

Speaking of the Holy Martyr, Evangelist Kim Robinson, whose website is called “Heaven is Real & Fun,” was sent a vision by God, or at lease had a weird dream:

This morning I was praying and going over my notes. The lord showed me Charlie in heaven. Like I said, I don’t know anything about Charlie so I hope somebody puts it in the chat or lets me know what you know about him. But I saw Charlie this morning riding on a horse with Jesus and Jesus had given him a horse ranch. He has a horse ranch and he has all these animals and I just feel like Charlie loved horses. And right now, this morning, he was on these horses and he was on this horse ranch with Jesus. And I’m like, isn’t that amazing?

And she saw the horses and one of them LOOKED at her! We would just like to point out that, as crazy Charlie Kirk fantasies go, this is way nicer than saying you had a vision of Kirk as an avenging angel with a sword to wipe out progressives and trans people, so hooray for the Charlie Horse evangelist. Mostly Harmless! [Joe. My. God]

And now, a counterpoint reaction from Pinkie Pie:

Well that was a lot of tabs today! Time for your traditional Thornton pic: My landlord dropped by earlier this week to turn the heat on, but even so, the next morning, Thornton felt the need for a little extra coverage for his little paws.

Saturday’s movie is Let The Right One In. It is free with ads on Tubi, Pluto, The Roku Channel, Xumo Play and Fandango At Home. Free with subscription on Prime.

Have a great Friday, you nutty nuts! Oh, yes, and headline gleefully stolen from “feral streep” on Bluesky.

