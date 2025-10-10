Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/punkin-wonkitty

And meme chat, which I totally did not coordinate with Dok, but *could* have: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/b31380c8-33b9-4b30-b049-88d91c623348

Have a nice weekend!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Lady Tavestock's avatar
Lady Tavestock
3h

I'm autistic and don't even have a penis on my body. Born in 1966, I used baby aspirin as a child and continue to this day. So, no acetaminophen until I was in my 20's and, by then, the autism had already taken hold.

As a neurodivergent person, I call out BS when I see it and I've always stood up to bullies and I've always donated my time and money to help people eat, and afford birth control and get educated.

Sometimes, doing what's right has come at a price emotionally. So, I take time to recuperate and laugh and hatch monarch butterflies and grow tomatoes in the garden and brew beer and read a shitload of murder mysteries - and then I get back in the fight.

Yep, I think that's what terrifies these fuckers. Keep being beautiful, Wonkers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
605 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture