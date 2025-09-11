Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
9h

Just another routine reminder to you filthy fuckaducks that the rules remain in effect. You don't need to say anything nice about Charlie Kirk. There isn't much nice to be said, but you are not allowed to call for violence against others. we do not allow that shit, ever.

https://www.wonkette.com/p/rules-for-commenting-radicals

As for whether you want to exult over his murder, I'd call that pretty fucking gross, and remind you that rightwingers are highly likely to be cherry-picking comments on progressive sites for evidence that "the left" must be eliminated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
52 replies
ArgieBargie's avatar
ArgieBargie
9h

Republicans have turned the demise of this horrible person into their new 9/11 today, meaning they will use it as a justification to escalate yet another unnecessary war, this time against their fellow citizens who hold opposing political and moral views.

Fuck NPR, CBS, NBC and basically every single cowardly media outlet lionizing this toxic troll today.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
722 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture