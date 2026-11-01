Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
1h

Hey kids, we're live! Book chat time, and a reminder to please focus on talking about the book or about climate and clean energy. News of your cats and other open-thread conternt is of course cherished and should be posted in the Cakes We Like thread, or in the Nice Times post coming later.

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
41m

Did anyone else catch the little error in Chapter 1, where McKibben said that Trump pressured Asian countries to "export" more compressed natural gas in order to get sanctions relief? Obviously, shoulda been "import" — but more to the point, what a bastard.

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