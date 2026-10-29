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Diane's Less Hostile Username's avatar
Diane's Less Hostile Username
2h

Here's what happened with Tuna-Boy.

At 11:15, weni i made my lunch, he was sitting on his couch. At 11:30 he started meowing loudly, 10 minutes later he came to my office and threw up and pooped. Then he moved into the kitchen where he laid down, and I thought went to sleep. At 12:30, he started meowing loudly and threw up again and was just laying in it, twitching occasionally. I thought it was a seizure, but seizure come to an end, and this was not. So at 12:52, I called the vet and they asked if I could come at 1:30 and I said I am on my way. I got there at 1:02 and in the lobby, he really started to have what seemed like convulsions, so they took him back to the work area. The vet came out and told me that he needed to go to the ER and told me that she wasn't sure he would make it. I asked her what they would do for him, and she said they would give him oxygen, but that he's probably having heart failure. I asked if he needed to be put down and she said that was what she thought was best for him. So, by 1:10, they had him drugged up and let me spend some time with him. I left by 1:45 without him.

https://substack.com/@dianeslesshostileusername/note/c-373645600

Tuna-Boy, you were the best cat. I will miss our bedtime snuggles and the way to always sat 2 feet away from me, but were always present. You were an amazing cat.

My home has not been without a cat in 30 years. The quiet is heavy, as if the entire place has been emptied haf everything.

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G-7 in Space's avatar
G-7 in Space
3hEdited

Captain Picard engages ...farewell

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/10/29/arts/television/patrick-stewart-dead.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share

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