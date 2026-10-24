Wonkette

Wonkette

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
2h

I once met Hans Bethe, a physicist who won the Nobel Prize for building the theory of stellar nucleosynthesis, which explains how fusion powers the sun. One of the greatest physicists of the 20th century.

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Bitter Scribe's avatar
Bitter Scribe
3h

Sorry, but I can't read about this. I think of how much progress we could have made toward clean energy by now if this country weren't run by a big bunch of assholes voted into office by a bigger bunch of assholes, and it makes me furious and despairing.

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