On the face of it, there’s nothing new in the latest indictment of Donald Trump.

We watched the dipshit cosplay electors swear themselves in on December 14, 2020. On January 3, 2021, we heard the audio of Trump’s January 2 call pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes." Rudy spewed long-debunked lies to the Georgia state Senate on December 3 and 30, 2020, and repeated them before the House on December 10. And we watched Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman testify on June 21, 2022, that Trump’s lies destroyed their lives.

We read the ridiculous memos explaining that actually the vice president has the unilateral authority to decide who won the election. We watched Fox News and its demented hill cousins launder nonsense about vote machines seeded with candidate-flipping algorithms, perhaps by Hugo Chávez! We watched Trump spin his supporters into a frenzy, inexorably leading them to descend on DC and lay siege to the Capitol.

We witnessed the crime in real time. And we witnessed it in seven states.

And in case we forgot the details, District Attorney Fani Willis reminded us of them last night as she enumerated 161 overt acts in support of the RICO charge, many of which took place in the other six swing states Trump and his band of goons tried to steal, including New Mexico, which Biden won by 10 points.

Where is the Arizona indictment?

On or about the 22nd day of November 2020, DONALD JOHN TRUMP and RUDOLPH WILLIAM LOUIS GIULIANI placed telephone call to Speaker of the Arizona House ofRepresentatives Russell "Rusty" Bowers. During the telephone call, RUDOLPH WILLIAM LOUIS GIULIANI made false statements concerning fraud in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Arizona and solicited, requested, and importuned Bowers to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Arizona. Bowers declined and later testified to the United States House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol that he told DONALD JOHN TRUMP, "I would not break my oath." The false statements and solicitations were overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy.

Where is Pennsylvania’s prosecution?

On or about the 25th day of November 2020, RUDOLPH WILLIAM LOUIS GIULIANI and JENNA LYNN ELLIS appeared, spoke, and presented witnesses at meeting of Pennsylvania legislators in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. During the meeting, RUDOLPH WILLIAM LOUIS GIULIANI made false statements concerning fraud in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Pennsylvania and solicited, requested, and importuned the Pennsylvania legislators present at the meeting to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Pennsylvania. During the meeting, JENNA LYNN ELLIS solicited, requested, and importuned the Pennsylvania legislators present at the meeting to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Pennsylvania. DONALD JOHN TRUMP joined the meeting by telephone, made false statements concerning fraud in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Pennsylvania, and solicited, requested, and importuned the Pennsylvania legislators present at the meeting to unlawfully appoint presidential electors from Pennsylvania. These were overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy.

To her credit, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel did indict that state’s fake electors, after referring the case to the Justice Department and hearing nothing for months. And props to Colorado for going after that loon Tina Peters, who did approximately the same thing in Mesa County that Georgia’s Cathy Latham did in Coffee County, granting unauthorized access to county voting machines so that Trump’s henchmen could search for the magical vote-flipping algorithm which supposedly stole the election.

To be fair, Georgia’s RICO statute is uniquely wide-ranging and suited to a loose confederation of actors working toward an illegal end. But aside from its historical and legal importance, this indictment serves as an implicit rebuke of every other state attorney general who sat around waiting for the DOJ to step in, hoping that no one would be dumb enough to try this shit again in 2024.

Maybe it was because the fake electors seemed so ridiculous back in December of 2020. We — I — laughed at these goons, assuming they were just deadenders playing dress up. In fact, this was a top down effort, superintended by Trump and his campaign, as part of a plot to overthrow democracy. (In my defense, these jackasses were also hilarious.)

But forgery is against the law everywhere. Every state has laws on the books against conspiracy. State and local prosecutors need to figure it out!

It shouldn’t have taken a congressional committee to suss out that Rudy and Trump leaned on swing state legislators to get them to break the law — particularly when they engaged in so much corruption in front of cameras or on social media. It is good for democracy that Donald Trump has finally been indicted for this coup plot. But if we don’t lock up the treason weasels who signed those fake electoral certificates, they will assume — rightly! — that there’s no penalty for doing it every four years. We made it through the last coup attempt. But just barely!

It’s time to take out the trash, America. In fact, it’s long past time.

