Well well well! In the indictment of Donald The Fool for conspiring with his idiot lawyer friends to hatch a plan to overturn an election and overthrow the Republic, there had been listed a mysterious memo we hadn’t seen yet, one drafted by a lawyer back in December, which laid out some of the plans in explicit detail.

No, we don’t mean the John Eastman coup-plotting memos. We mean a different coup-plotting memo. A related one, from a different architect of the coup.

Now, the New York Times has gotten its hands on it.

This is a memo written by lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, who’s been widely reported to be Co-conspirator #5 described in the indictment. It was written on December 6, and the indictment calls it the “Fraudulent Elector Memo,” which explicitly stated that on January 6, Mike Pence should simply use the fake electors they got together and count those, instead of the real electors for the real winner (Joe Biden), to keep the real winner (Joe Biden) from reaching 270 electoral votes. The purpose, according to the indictment, would be to “[set] up a fake controversy that would derail the proper certification of Biden as president-elect.”

You know, the coup.

Co-conspirator 1 — Rudy Giuliani — got that memo in his hands on December 7.

But as Maggie Haberman and her bandmates explain, we didn’t know about this memo until it was referred to in the indictment, and the January 6 Committee didn’t uncover it. It really says some shit! And we think it will go a long way to proving these fuckers’ criminal knowledge of what they were doing.

Some things this memo is super explicit about:

Make sure ALL THE FAKE ELECTORS VOTE IN ALL THE SIX STATES WHERE WE’RE DOING FAKE ELECTORS. We should really get the message out there that this is totally routine, like no food or drink before a colonoscopy. It’s just a thing we always do, the fake electors! We are doing this for the explicit purpose of denying Joe Biden the 270 electoral votes he won, thus overturning the votes of millions of Americans in those states and everywhere else, who overwhelmingly elected Biden president. The fake electors have to vote for a fake president by December 14, “to create a scenario under which Biden can be prevented from reaching 270 electoral votes.” We can rig the way the votes are counted to make it look like Biden is never ahead in the electoral count. (Biden won 306 to Trump’s 232, and beat him by over four percentage points and over seven million votes of the people.) The Supreme Court would probably LOL at all this, but it “would guarantee that public attention would be riveted on the evidence of electoral abuses by the Democrats, and would also buy the Trump campaign more time to win litigation that would deprive Biden of electoral votes and/or add to Trump’s column.” So it’s fine! They were stealin’ an election! And they knew it! And again, did they mention that doing fake electors was routine? Totally normal! Don’t we always have fake Republican electors in states Democrats win? Here are a bunch of Democrats whose words we can misuse to make it look like it’s totally routine, the regular thing to do! (The indictment says Trump and his co-conspirators even lied to some of the fake electors themselves, so they would think that getting together in basements to cast fake electoral votes was normal.)

And then on January 6, Mike Pence can count the fake electors, and Donald Trump can be president forever!

Of course, we should also see this in light of all the violence people listed in the indictment were outright condoning, including the idea of using the military to attack any American people who didn’t like the coup they just pulled off.

We’re certain Jack Smith will keep it all in context for us, really drive home for the jurors how disgustingly anti-American this plot to overthrow the Republic really was.

By the way, one of the Democrats cited in the memo is Harvard professor Lawrence Tribe, who Haberman et al. explain used to teach Chesebro. Tribe has been meanwhile explaining lately that his former student is full of shit.

We’ll close out this post with a tweet from Tribe, which we think tells us how impressed he is with what has become of Chesebro:

If that’s what your old teachers are saying about you, you’re doin’ it wrong.

[New York Times / memo]

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?