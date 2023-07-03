On the eve of Independence Day, we find it sadly ironic that we'll "celebrate freedom" just days after a corrupt and unaccountable Supreme Court showed how easily those freedoms can disappear. So, without further ado, let's check in on the Sunday shows.

Noose Loose & Fancy-Free Theocrat

Another week, another appearance by former X-Men villain turned former vice president Mike Pence.



The resemblance is quite a coincidence. X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills (Extended Cut) #2- Marvel Comics



Appearing on both ABC's "This Week” and CBS's “Face The Nation,” the human embodiment of failing upward celebrated the Supreme Court’s undoing of affirmative action and sanctioning bigotry toward the LGBTQ community in the guise of "freedom."



On ABC, host Jonathan Karl began asked about the possible loss of diverse college student in university with this undoing of a key part of the Civil Rights Act.

Pence whitesplained what he considers the current state of race in America.

PENCE: I think I couldn't be more proud of the progress we've made toward a more perfect union in my lifetime, the Civil Rights Acts in the 1960s. And I think there was a time for affirmative action, Jon … to open the doors of our colleges and universities to minority students and particularly African Americans who may have been denied access. But I think those days are over. [...]I really believe that the decision by the Supreme Court today was an acknowledgement of the incredible progress that minority Americans have made, their extraordinary educational achievements, and I have every confidence that – that African Americans and other minority Americans are going to continue to compete and succeed in universities around the country, but we're going to do it with a colorblind society [...]

You heard it here, folks: Racism is OVER!!! Mike Pence said so!

Pence even did the thing where conservatives quote Dr. Martin Luther King incorrectly to present the opposite of his actual views:

PENCE: But we're going to be able to do it with – with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision in place, that we’ll be judged not by the content – or judged by -- not by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character and by our own academic performance.

I'm so glad that in 2023, unlike before apparently, all students will be judged strictly by their academic achievements! No longer will unqualified C students be admitted to Ivy League universities by having an unfair advantage. No Siree Bob, it's a new day of equality for all to be judged strictly by the content of their wallets "character.” Now all students will fairly compete in a real American “meritocracy" ... determined by donation size, family legacy or rich connections . Just as GOP Jesus intended! Amirite?



Pence also took a moment to celebrate the right for a person who was never asked to design a website for same-sex marriages to deny them pre-emptively , which is (again) remarkable as no one asked.

KARL: So — so let me ask you. You had also said that there is no place for discrimination based on race in the United States. I think everybody would absolutely agree with that. Do you also believe there is no place for discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity?



PENCE: Well, look, I'm — as you know, I'm a Bible-believing Christian. I'll always believe that marriage is between one man and one woman. But the Supreme Court, now the better part of 10 years ago, recognized same-sex marriage. But now in [...] this week that strong conservative majority also affirmed the right of every American to live, to work, to worship according to the dictates of their conscience.

Pence is trying soooooo hard to not fully admit his hatred for the LGBTQ community while signaling he'd like to roll back all the progress that community has made.

Nikki Haley, Republican Pick-Me Candidate

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley stopped by "Fox News Sunday." She has to go somewhere, we guess.

Haley was asked about the Republican presidential primary race (she still thinks she can win) and about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s bigoted proposal to eliminate birthright citizenship (she agrees with Ron because, to paraphrase in our own words, "fuck them, I got mine").

"For the 5 million people who've entered our country illegally, I am against birthright citizenship," she said, although the Constitution itself makes no such distinction. "For those that are in this country legally, of course, I think we go according to the Constitution, and that's fine."

Host Shannon Bream later amused us all with the latest Fox News poll that revealed how delusional Haley is and why she doesn't merit any more space in this post.

LOL.



Have a week.

