Wonkette

Wonkette

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
1hEdited

“More girls and women would not be abused by men if..."

so many men weren't pathetic, scared little boys with daddy and anger issues WHO HIT WOMEN BECAUSE IT IS SAFE FOR THEM TO DO SO AND THEY LIKE THE SENSE OF POWER IT BRINGS.

Let's normalize putting the focus on where it belongs, motherfucker.

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Governor LePetomane's avatar
Governor LePetomane
2h

"He also claims to have performed many exorcisms, both in person and over the phone."

May I speak to Satan, please?

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