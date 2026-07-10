On Thursday night, a man named Victor Marx (sort of), an outsider candidate and ministry founder, became the Republican nominee for governor of Colorado — and boy … is he ever something special.

Now, if you were to just look at Marx’s website, you’d think to yourself, “Gee! This guy seems almost normal for a Republican!” The site itself makes no mention of social or cultural issues and sticks, pretty firmly, to his various fairly bland ideas for improving things in the state.

But that’s until you get to the “about” page, which reads:

Just last year, I built a team and led them directly into ISIS territory so we could save a group of girls who had been kidnapped. Today, as the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, I’ve led more than 150 high-stakes missions across some of the world’s most dangerous regions—delivering trauma relief, medical aid, and hope to victims of terrorism, trafficking, and violence. Our teams have served more than 45,000 women and children, some of whom needed to be rescued from captivity and given a second chance at life.

Well, that certainly is impressive.

It does not, however, mention that his stepfather supposedly forced him to kill a man at the young age of seven, or that, when he was three, that same stepfather forced him to behead a cat and then wear the dead cat on his head in some capacity.

It doesn’t even include a video of him as the world’s fastest gun disarmer, for which he claims to hold the Guinness World Record, despite the fact that no such record exists. But you can see one here, in which, supposedly, his eyes even “go black.”

Not sure what that means, but it’s probably something!

It also does not include this video, of Victor Marx and his wife being accosted in an elevator on their way to whatever it is one would go to with the man in a tuxedo and the woman in business casual attire.

That, by the way, is the opening scene of the documentary he did on his own life, titled Victor Marx: When Impossible Is The Only Way.

It also does not mention that he is an exorcist who will not only get rid of your demons in person, but over the phone. He says this is just as effective.

He did, however, discuss these things (and more!) in an absolutely riveting interview with 9News’s Kyle Clark.

In the interview, Marx was unable to name even one of the 30 countries he claimed to have been to during these 150 missions rescuing 45,000 women and children — and claimed this was because he needed to protect the identity of the victims. However, even he seemed rather surprised that the numbers were that high and demanded to know where Clark had even gotten them. He also told Clark that he could not explain to him how a civilian could order a military strike, as he had claimed elsewhere. For security reasons. Oh, and he couldn’t explain why the group that actually led that ISIS raid did not list his “team” as one of the many teams that assisted in that mission.

Probably just an oversight!

He also could not or would not get specific about the number of people he has killed, a thing you’d imagine voters might want to know about

Clark continued to attempt to get answers about how “truthful” Marx’s claims were during a debate a few weeks later. Marx refused to answer but pointed to his dog, Reagan, said that the dog was with him during some of these missions and asked Clark if he thought his dog was a liar, too.

What the website does mention is his acquaintance with Charlie Kirk — at a memorial for whom he announced his candidacy for governor, which is a very normal thing to do. Indeed, his campaign materials have frequently featured a picture of him hugging a crying Erika Kirk, because what’s a grieving widow for if not promoting one’s gubernatorial dreams?

Marx — who was known varyingly as Vaughn/Vaugh/Vaught Victor Kennedy, Kennedy being the last name of his stepfather — also makes a pretty big deal out of being a Marine, insinuating that he was involved in some pretty serious missions with that as well.

However, according to his Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty, he was a “High Frequency Communications Center officer.”

Marx has made a lot of claims about the abuse he suffered from his stepdad (and his three stepfathers afterwards), even beyond the dead cat hat and the murder. He also claims that at one point, at a party, he and other children were chloroformed and put in coffins and forced to watch a six-year-old girl get molested, and that at the age of five he was molested by his neighbor and left in a cooler to die. At another point, he was tied to a chair and forced to watch his stepfather and his pals dismember someone.

While child abuse is obviously a serious issue, this kind of child abuse is more akin to the elaborate ritual abuse people would claim they recalled during the Satanic Panic and in thoroughly debunked books like Michelle Remembers, Satan’s Underground, The Satan Seller, and Sybil. While it is entirely possible (and likely) that his stepfather was abusive, coffins are a pretty major investment for one party. Also, how many child size coffins can one buy without a single dead child to show for them, without arousing some kind of suspicion?

Now, Marx is not explicitly QAnon — perhaps because that seems to have gone out of fashion — but his preoccupation with sex trafficking and what appears to be Satanic ritual abuse suggests that he may have dipped his toes in those waters.

This is not even the end of it — I’m going to just have to drop the rest of these Marx facts in list form, or we will be here all day:

Marx practices a brand of karate called Cajun Karate or “Keichu-do” invented by his dad, Karl Marx (seriously), a former drug dealer/pimp/world-renowned martial artist who abandoned him when he was an infant and, I guess, popped back into his life later to teach him how to fight. Admittedly, there’s a 2004 article about the guy and a 2013 obituary on a karate website that suggests at least some of this is true. Unless his father is also a crazy liar, which does seem possible.

He has a multi-level marketing company called Living R3, which sells vitamins and probiotics and what have you — and claims that 90 percent of the proceeds goes to support his ministry’s “rescue missions.”

He started some weird thing called “Skull Games,” in which a bunch of volunteers get together to compile data on sex worker ads, using facial recognition software and other surveillance tech, in order to “identify” them as victims of human trafficking. The operation was actually written up by The Intercept back in 2023.

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I will admit that both Marx and his real dad seem like they are/were pretty good at fighting, but it does seem like practically everything else about his life has been a lie, right down to the talking dog. The rest seems a tad sketchy!

He will now face off against the Democratic nominee, Colorado state Attorney General Phil Weiser, to replace the term-limited Governor Jared Polis (D). It’s certainly going to be an uphill battle for the humanitarian/exorcist/murderer/post-it-note inventor, but we can be certain he feels up to the task.

And hey! Even if he loses, he can always just stick “Governor of Colorado” on his resume, next to the 150 rescues of 45,000 women and children in 30 countries he can’t actually name.

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