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Matthew Hooper's avatar
Matthew Hooper
1h

…I mean, he’s a hell of a lot more entertaining than Mitch McConnell, I’ll give him that.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1hEdited

If a flaming bag of dog-shit, left at America's front door, had a face...

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