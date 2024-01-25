Does Speaker At The Moment Mike Johnson hear the wolves at the door? Well, he should, because yet another Republican House member is peacing out at the end of this year.

Rep. Jeff Duncan from South Carolina’s Third Congressional District announced his departure on Elon Musk’s $44 billion folly. It’s “Breaking News” because that’s how Duncan introduced his own post.

“At some point in a career,” he wrote, “one needs to step aside and allow others to bring fresh ideas and abilities into the fight for Liberty, just as I have.”

The venerable congressman is 58 years old. His district is solidly Republican, but it’s probably just not as much fun setting the House on fire from the minority.

Duncan was born in my home town of Greenville, South Carolina, and graduated from Clemson University in 1988. He worked in banking and real estate before running for a seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives. He’d later enter the US House during the 2010 Tea Party wave.

Duncan’s described himself as “a strong advocate for life and traditional family values,” so of course, he’s a gun-humping, forced-birth hypocrite. Last year, Duncan’s wife Melody filed for divorce, accusing Duncan of having multiple extramarital affairs, including a long-term sexual relationship with a woman described as his “paramour.” (Melody Duncan has a flair for the dramatic.)

Melody Duncan’s complaint alleged “[Duncan] has admitted this adulterous relationship to many other people, including the parties' sons and members of his staff.” I would never cheat on my wife, but I assume this is a very bad way of going about it. Duncan would reportedly whine that he was trapped in a “loveless” marriage as justification for his affairs.

The soon-to-be-ex Mrs. Duncan claims that Duncan left his annual Faith & Freedom BBQ, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the keynote speaker, to hook up with his “paramour.” There’s no evidence, however, that his wife’s accusations would prove a problem for him in a Republican primary.

The NRA Political Victory Fund gave Duncan an A+ rating in 2020 for his relentless efforts promoting legislation that makes it easier for dangerous people to freely access lethal weapons — a somewhat risky move by a serial adulterer.

Unlike some former Tea Party darlings, Duncan has remained relevant as a far-right nuisance. He’s co-sponsored three resolutions to impeach President Joe Biden and one resolution to impeach Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Back in 2016, Duncan praised then President-Elect Donald Trump for selecting South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to serve as UN Ambassador. Duncan said the decision “shows his commitment to build a team that is deep in talent and rich in diversity. The President-Elect’s willingness to surround himself with people who will speak their mind and share differing opinions is a testament to the leadership skills that made him so successful in the private sector.”

It’s hardly a plot twist to reveal that Duncan, even on his way out of the MAGA Mad House, has snubbed his former governor and kissed Trump’s gross ring. Monday, before Haley’s triumphant second place finish in New Hampshire, Duncan posted on social media:

“Since President Trump left office, our nation has struggled — with an open border, an inflation crisis and a disrespected position on the world stage. I know that President Trump can fix the problems our nation faces and position America for sustainable success.”

These are some of Duncan’s most shameful lies, right up there with “Honey, I’m working late.”

Duncan joins seven of the eight South Carolina Republicans elected to federal office who’ve endorsed Trump prior to the state’s primary next month. Rep. Ralph Norman remains Haley’s lone endorsement.

Farewell, Jeff Duncan, you won’t be missed!

